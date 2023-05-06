Climate minister proposes Keit Kasemets as new secretary general

Minister of Climate Kristen Michal (Reform) has proposed top official and media figure Keit Kasemets as secretary general of the ministry, soon to be reorganized around the nucleus of the existing environment ministry, and relocated to the so-called "super ministry" building, in central Tallinn.

Kasemets himself confirmed to ERR Friday that Michal had made the proposal to him, adding that he had accepted.

His candidacy would need to be approved at government level.

Kasemets said: "this is a major responsibility, in a vital field. But I believe in it, myslef, and am glad that, together with Kristen Mikhal and the climate ministry team that will be created from the basis of the two ministries, I will be able to start implementing the green transition." Elements of the present rural affairs ministry will also be incorporated into the new climate ministry.

"There will be a lot of major challenges – climate law, unification, etc." he added.

Minister Michal told Vikerraadio's "Uudis+" that Kasemets, who the commercial register reveals is co-owner of regional daily newspaper Hiiu Leht, is a person who actively participates in Estonian public life, and who states his opinions clearly.

The pair have worked together in the past, when Michal was Minister of Economic Affairs and Communications, 2015-2016, he added.

Kasemets has also worked at the government office and has a good knowledge of the nuances of the EU, Michal said – noting that understanding the relationship with the union's regulations is important in this area.

Current Secretary General Meelis Münt is to be in office until June 20, and Kasemets will in the meantime work as an adviser at the climate ministry.

Kasemets, 47, is also a co-founder of ClimaCash, a green economy company, and his resume includes a stint in 2017-2022 when he worked as the head of the European Commission's Representation in Estonia.

Kasemets is also one of the presenters of "Poliitikaguru", broadcast by the Postimees-owned Raadio Kuku.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!