Climate minister proposes Keit Kasemets as new secretary general

News
Keit Kasemets.
Keit Kasemets. Source: ERR
News

Minister of Climate Kristen Michal (Reform) has proposed top official and media figure Keit Kasemets as secretary general of the ministry, soon to be reorganized around the nucleus of the existing environment ministry, and relocated to the so-called "super ministry" building, in central Tallinn.

Kasemets himself confirmed to ERR Friday that Michal had made the proposal to him, adding that he had accepted.

His candidacy would need to be approved at government level.

Kasemets said: "this is a major responsibility, in a vital field. But I believe in it, myslef, and am glad that, together with Kristen Mikhal and the climate ministry team that will be created from the basis of the two ministries, I will be able to start implementing the green transition." Elements of the present rural affairs ministry will also be incorporated into the new climate ministry.

"There will be a lot of major challenges – climate law, unification, etc." he added.

Minister Michal told Vikerraadio's "Uudis+" that Kasemets, who the commercial register reveals is co-owner of regional daily newspaper Hiiu Leht, is a person who actively participates in Estonian public life, and who states his opinions clearly.

The pair have worked together in the past, when Michal was Minister of Economic Affairs and Communications, 2015-2016, he added.

Kasemets has also worked at the government office and has a good knowledge of the nuances of the EU, Michal said – noting that understanding the relationship with the union's regulations is important in this area.

Current Secretary General Meelis Münt is to be in office until June 20, and Kasemets will in the meantime work as an adviser at the climate ministry.

Kasemets, 47, is also a co-founder of ClimaCash, a green economy company, and his resume includes a stint in 2017-2022 when he worked as the head of the European Commission's Representation in Estonia.

Kasemets is also one of the presenters of "Poliitikaguru", broadcast by the Postimees-owned Raadio Kuku.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Urmet Kook

Source: 'Uudis+', interviewer Arp Müller.

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

watch: jupiter

Latest news

12:31

Growing interest in Finnish language as part of school curricula

11:40

Foreign ministry announces chance to meet Ukraine's Kalush Orchestra

11:14

Rainer Saks: Wagner Group no longer of much consequence in Ukraine war

10:34

Climate minister proposes Keit Kasemets as new secretary general

10:14

CEO: No problems with Elektrilevi being part of Eesti Energia

09:55

South Estonia snap military exercise goes ahead

09:15

Nõgene: University of Tartu could open a college in Ukraine

09:00

Estonian, US navies working together in coastal patrols

08:58

Climate minister: Estonia needs a garbage burning tax

07:56

ERR carries all the day's events from London as King Charles III is crowned

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

04.05

Estonia's marriage equality bill completed and awaiting feedback

05.05

Müller: Interest rate hikes must prove their effects before next step taken

04.05

Tax changes criticized by associations and Bank of Estonia

05.05

Economy minister: We want to get unpleasant decisions made quickly

05.05

Deminers destroy 2,500 unexploded World War II aircraft bombs

04.05

Gallery: Sweden's King and Queen take train to Tartu

05.05

Family Law amendments will extend same-sex couples' parental rights

05.05

Orthodox church drops request to hold a service on May 9

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: