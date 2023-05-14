Thirty-hour overnight Riigikogu filibuster ran to Saturday evening

News
Toompea Castle, seat of the Riigikogu.
Toompea Castle, seat of the Riigikogu. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

A marathon filibuster at the Riigikogu continued into the weekend, with the session finally ending at around 9.30 p.m. Saturday, some 30 hours after it had started, on the Friday afternoon.

The obstruction began on Monday, ostensibly the result of the opposition's, well, opposition to legislation which would cut family benefits and the manner in which this legislation was presented.

While the week's working agenda was never approved as a result of the delay tactics, some Saturday, the bill amending the family benefits regime in Estonia still had not reached the chamber for its first reading.

This despite late-night sessions during the week and the two off-schedule sessions on Friday and Saturday – the first of these days is usually reserved for the work of the European and foreign affairs committees.

Sunday at least is a day off, and parliament will reconvene at the Riigikogu's Great Hall on Monday at 3 p.m.

Mps from the three opposition parties, the Center Party, the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) and Isamaa, continued to present draft amendments, procedural questions and interpellations from Friday afternoon's session onward, with these totaling nearly 300, comparable with the total number already presented Monday to Thursday.

The Riigikogu's Council of Elders, composed of the speaker, his two deputies and the chief whips of all six represented parties, met several times to try to break the deadlock. Friday's meeting alone lasted five hours, one of its members, Deputy Speaker Jüri Ratas (Center), said, though this still made no progress at all.

Ratas and also Isamaa MP Urmas Reinsalu have said that if the government were to ditch the family benefits cut, the issue would be resolved – other legislative amendments proposed by the Reform-Eesti 200-SDE coalition would hike VAT and income tax by two percentage points each – but in any case the Riigikogu will reconvene on Monday afternoon.

The situation has also raised concerns in regard to the workings of democracy in Estonia, and the relationship between the executive and legislature – conversations which have been going on in many other countries also.

Both President Alar Karis and Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) have called for a resolution to the stalemate, adding that only the Riigikogu itself can accomplish this.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Marko Tooming

Related

LENNART MERI CONFERENCE 2023

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

watch: jupiter

Latest news

13:06

Kallas: Paid doctoral studies, part-time higher education is an option

11:02

Interview with an ambassador: Why Germany is exiting from nuclear energy

09:53

Thirty-hour overnight Riigikogu filibuster ran to Saturday evening

09:04

Alika finishes eighth for Estonia in Eurovision Song Contest grand final

08:10

Swedish superpower's lose grip gave Baltic German nobility a free hand

13.05

Ukraine authorities detain man who gave information in Slava Ukraini case Updated

13.05

Isamaa MP: Filibuster can end if coalition ditches family benefits cuts Updated

13.05

U.K.-led NATO enhanced Forward Presence Battlegroup in Estonia turns six

13.05

New case of avian flu detected in deceased black-headed gull

13.05

Minister: Estonia ready to take all steps needed for Ukraine EU accession

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

13.05

Three US Marines step in to save Tallinn man's life

11.05

Wage hikes slow for Estonia's IT companies

13.05

Double agent secret revealed after legendary Estonian art historian's death

13.05

Ukraine authorities detain man who gave information in Slava Ukraini case Updated

09:04

Alika finishes eighth for Estonia in Eurovision Song Contest grand final

13.05

ERR to cover Eurovision Song Contest grand final live on Saturday night

08:10

Swedish superpower's lose grip gave Baltic German nobility a free hand

13.05

Isamaa MP: Filibuster can end if coalition ditches family benefits cuts Updated

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: