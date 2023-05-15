Vooglaid aims to join ERR supervisory board and remain head of SAPTK

Varro Vooglaid.
Varro Vooglaid. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
Conservative activist Varro Vooglaid, elected to the Riigikogu in the ranks of EKRE, plans to remain at the head of the Foundation for the Protection of the Family and Tradition (SAPTK) as well as join the supervisory board of ERR by moving audiovisual content out of the foundation.

"Reading the letter of the law, I cannot be a member of management bodies of organizations which offer audiovisual media services. There are two options, either I cannot continue in the managing body of SAPTK or the foundation will stop offering audiovisual services. I see no other ways to interpret this," Vooglaid said.

That is why Vooglaid is planning to move audiovisual services out of SAPTK but hasn't yet decided how that will work. "That is what we will be trying to answer in the next few days," Vooglaid suggested.

Estonia's consumer protection and technical supervision watchdog TTJA decided last week that SAPTK's Objektiiv TV website qualifies it as a media services provider.

The supervisory board of the public broadcaster ERR is made up of experts and members appointed by Riigikogu parties. EKRE has nominated Varro Vooglaid, while other parties' candidates are Marek Reinaas (Eesti 200), Tõnis Mölder (Center), Valdo Randpere (Reform), Raimond Kaljulaid (SDE) and Priit Sibul (Isamaa).

