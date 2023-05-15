Government approves draft same-sex marriage act

News
Stenbock House, seat of the Estonian government.
Stenbock House, seat of the Estonian government. Source: Kaupo Kalda/ Stenbock House
News

The Government on Monday approved the draft act for the amendment of the Family Law Act and other acts to establish marriage equality and implement the Registered Partnership Act. The draft act will now be passed on to the Riigikogu for discussion.

Under the new amendments, marriage can be contracted between two adults irrespective of their sex and, in addition to marriage, people will also still have the opportunity to conclude a registered partnership contract.

A simplified procedure will also be established for the transfer from a registered partnership contract to marriage.

Additionally, amendments have been made to enable exercising the rights and obligations arising from the Registered Partnership Act.

The draft also specifies the regulation of succession in the Family Law Act in connection with the adoption right of same-sex couples.

The government also agreed on the protocol for passing the Registered Partnership Act's implementation acts.

The draft prescribes a procedure for making registry entries and ensures that several rights that are granted to legal spouses also extend to registered partners in practice.

The rights and obligations immediately arising from the Registered Partnership Act will remain the same as in the current regulation, including the right of registered partners to only adopt the children of their registered partner (second-parent adoption).

A registered partnership contract ensures the right of the registered partners to have a say in the decisions concerned with their partner and receive allowances and benefits, if necessary.

Those couples that have concluded a registered partnership contract will also be granted an opportunity to switch to marriage pursuant to a simplified procedure.

The Act is scheduled to enter into force on January 1, 2024.

Amendments required for making registry entries of the registered partnership contracts entered into in the period from January 1, 2016 to December 31, 2023 before the entry into force of the remaining amendments will enter into force on October 1, 2023.

The drafts will now be discussed in the Riigikogu.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

watch: jupiter

Latest news

20:04

'Unique' almost 300-year-old mass grave found in Narva

19:21

Estonia's biggest defense exercise Spring Storm starts

18:49

Gallery: Kalamaja Days 2023

18:35

Gallery: Alika greeted by dinosaurs and balloons on return to Estonia

18:14

Electricity prices will rise to over €100 next winter again

17:59

Government approves draft same-sex marriage act

17:37

59 public figures send open letter defending traditional marriage

17:02

Scientists to solve major cowslip blossom mystery with new citizen campaign

16:21

Kuressaare residents must wait until Tuesday to use tap water

15:48

Vooglaid aims to join ERR supervisory board and remain head of SAPTK

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

13.05

Three US Marines step in to save Tallinn man's life

14.05

Alika finishes eighth for Estonia in Eurovision Song Contest grand final

14.05

Interview with an ambassador: Why Germany is exiting from nuclear energy

14.05

Additional US-allied troops arrive at Estonia's Taara army base

14:58

EC predicts only Estonia and Sweden to be in recession in Europe

14.05

Swedish superpower's loose grip gave Baltic German nobility a free hand

13.05

Double agent secret revealed after legendary Estonian art historian's death

13:21

Tallinn weighs use of traffic regulators to rein in city center chaos

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: