UK defense ministry confirms death of British soldier in Estonia

The death of a British soldier in an off-duty incident in south Estonia was confirmed by the UK's Ministry of Defense on Tuesday (June 6).

A statement on the British Army's website said: "It is with immense sadness we confirm the death of a British soldier from 3rd Battalion The Rifles (3 RIFLES), while deployed on Operation CABRIT in Estonia. They died following an incident in Tartu, Estonia, on 3rd June 2023 during a period of operational stand-down.

"The soldier's next of kin have been informed. Our thoughts are with the soldier's family and friends at this sad time."

The ministry said the circumstances surrounding the death are being investigated and that it would be "inappropriate to comment further" at this time.

Over the weekend, Estonian media reported that a 24-year-old foreign man drowned after falling into the Emajõgi River on Saturday night.

Approximately 700 British soldiers are stationed in Estonia as part of NATO's Enhanced Forward Presence (eFP) battlegroup.

