Fatality after Viljandi Hospital patient falls from window

A patient at the main hospital in the South Estonian town of Viljandi fell to their death on Thursday, from a window of the inpatient unit, regional daily Sakala reports. There were no suspicious circumstances.

Krista Valdvee, spokesperson for Viljandi Hospital, said: "The deceased was a man in his fifties who had been hospitalized for treatment of a physical illness," expressing condolences to family and friends.

While staff were on duty at the time the tragedy struck, wards were on night peace status, meaning nurses generally do not attend without being first invited to by a patient.

Thursday's case was not the first of its kind to have hit Viljandi Hospital in recent years. In November 2018, another fatality took place after a similar incident.

The emergency number in Estonia as in all Europe is 112.

The emotional support and pastoral care hotline, which includes services in English, is 116 123.

--

