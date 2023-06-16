'Car free' Avenue to bring traffic changes to Tartu through summer

The arrival of this summer's 'Car-Free Avenue' (Autovabaduse puiestee) in Tartu will spell traffic diversions and re-routed public transport from the end of June to early August, Tartu City Government says.

Vabdaduse pst is to be closed, per tradition in summer time in Estonia's second city, from June 29, which coincides with City of Tartu day.

The closure of the section of Vabaduse pst (Uueturu tn to Magistri tn parking lot) will start on the evening of Thursday, June 22 at 11:59 p.m. and will be reopened on August 10.

The route from the Rahu bridge to Narva mnt to the Vabaduse bridge can be used as a detour in both directions during this period of time.

The revised traffic schemas are below.

Road closures ('Suletud') and diversions in Tartu, June 29-August 6. Source: Tartu City Government

Changes will also be made to public transport in the period June 29 to August 6, affecting bus routes 6, 7, 13 (first diagram below) and routes 21 and 22 (see second map).

Alternative bus routes in Tartu, June 29-August 6. Source: Tartu City Government

Tartu's Car-Free Avenue will return for a fourth time this summer alongside a diverse cultural program. Part of Vabaduse pst will be closed to cars from the Market Building to Kaarsild Bridge.

Car-Free Avenue is organized by the City of Tartu, the Tartu 2024 Foundation, the Tiigi Society House, Tartu Turg, Tartu Youth Work Centre, and many other good partners.

