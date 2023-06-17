Estonian fencer Nelli Differt takes European Championship bronze

Estonian women's epee team member Nelli Differt took bronze medal in the individual event at the European Fencing Championships in Plovdiv, Bulgaria, on Saturday.

All four Estonian fencers made it to the main tournament table via qualification: Irina Embrich and Erika Kirpu by winning all matches in their subgroup, Differt by winning three matches in a seven-fencer elimination round, along with Kristina Kuusk, who triumphed in three matches in the subgroup consisting of six competitors.

Embrich and Kirpu went through to round two of the main tournament, while Kirpu succumbed 15:12 to Swiss fencer Angela Krieger.

Differt defeated Tamila Muridova (Georgia) 15:10 in the opening round and then faced her compatriot, Embrich, the tournament's first seed, in the second round. Differt prevailed 15:12 against Embrich, before going on to beat Aube Vandingen (Belgium) 14:12 in the round of 16, to book a place in the quarterfinals.

Kuusk meanwhile defeated Sara Fernandez Calleja (Spain) 15:13 in her opening round match then Portuguese Maria Alvimi (Portugal) 15:11 in round two.

In the round of 16, Kuusk overcame two-time world champion Rossella Fiamingo 11:10 in overtime to also reach the quarter finals.

In those quarterfinals, Differt won against Marie-Florence Candassamy (France) 15:8, but Kuusk lost to another French fencer, Alexandra Louis Marie, 15:5.

This left Differt the only Estonian to reach the semi-finals, where she faced six-time European Championship medalist Mara Navarria (Italy).

While in the event Differt lost 15:10, she still did well enough to take bronze – her first ever individual medal in her senior career.

Estonia's women's epee team, including several of Saturday's competitors, most famously took Gold in the team event at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

--

