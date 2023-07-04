Kontaveit's round one Wimbledon match moved to Tuesday due to rain

Anett Kontaveit
Anett Kontaveit Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
Estonian tennis star Anett Kontaveit's (WTA No. 79) first round match at Wimbledon against Italy's Lucrezia Stefanini (WTA No. 111) will now take place on Tuesday. Originally scheduled to get underway on Monday evening, the traditional British summer rain was to blame for the delays to the on-court schedule.

Kontaveit, 27, is playing in her final tournament at pro-level after announcing her retirement last month. The Estonian, who reached a career high of number 2 in the WTA (Women's Tennis Association) world rankings, has been struggling with a back injury for some time.

Having recently returned to court following a long injury, Lucrezia Stefanini defeated Taiwan's Su-Wei Hsieh (WTA No. 954) 6-2, 6-7 (3), 7-6 (9) in a qualifying round match that lasted over three hours, to set up this tie with Kontaveit.

This is only the second time Stefanini has qualified for the main draw of a Grand Slam tournament. The Italian also made it through to round two of this year's Australian Open.

Anett Kontaveit's first round match at Wimbledon against Lucrezia Stefanini is due to get underway no earlier than 3 p.m. Estonian time on Tuesday.

Editor: Michael Cole

