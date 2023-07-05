Ericsson to build €155 m production and technology facility in Tallinn

Ericsson's new manufacturing and technology center in Ülemiste City.
Ericsson's new manufacturing and technology center in Ülemiste City. Source: Ericsson
Ericsson, a Swedish telecommunications company, intends to build a €155 million manufacturing and technology facility in Tallinn.

The center will be constructed in Tallinn's Ülemiste City and is expected to be completed by 2026, according to a press release from the corporation.

The facility will contain the organization's testing laboratories, production lines, offices and warehouses.

The intention is to employ all of Ericsson's more than 2,200 Estonian workers. The objectives include 5G network development and innovation activities.

Ericsson's headquarters are located in Sweden, and the manufacturing and technology center that will be constructed in Estonia will serve as the company's European base.

Editor: Kristina Kersa

