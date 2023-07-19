New study cannot explain bacteria in Kuressaare drinking water

news
Efforts to replace the water in the system in Kuressaare.
Efforts to replace the water in the system in Kuressaare. Source: Margus Muld/ERR
news

Studies ordered for internal use by water company Kuressaare Veevärk explaining the cause of the city's polluted drinking water did not clarify the situation or how bacteria entered the pipes. A new investigation will now be commissioned.

It was assumed the water became contaminated while a sewerage pipe was being repaired, but the analysis did not confirm this.

"Yes, it doesn't give a single answer, and since the expert was commissioned to clarify the causes of this particular accident and whether this water incident caused the contamination of drinking water, the answer is that the expert today does not confirm that this was the cause." said the company's board member Ain Saaremäel.

He said it is still unclear where the pollution came from.

Board member Aivar Sõrm said: "Theoretically, according to the expert, at the first moment of the accident, the pollutant could have entered a hole, and probably did, but because of the pressure from all sides, it was instantaneously ejected from the same hole again."

The analysis did confirm that the outbreak of sickness that saw several people hospitalized in May started after the incident.

"Yes, that's true, and it's one of the reasons why we're not quite letting go of that version. If the accident site was not the contamination site, then the contamination site had to be somewhere very, very close, next door. It couldn't have come from the other end of town," said Sõrm.

Saaremaa Municipality will now order a new investigation.

"The result of the expert's report is certainly a surprise for the municipality, as we hoped that the report would provide an exhaustive result on what caused the water crisis. A broader, or more in-depth, expertise could be carried out by one of the research institutes or universities operating in Estonia. We are sure that they have the expertise to prepare such an expert report," said Liis Lepik, deputy mayor of Saaremaa.

Kuressaare Veevärk estimated the damage caused by the contamination totals more than €500,000. The results presented on Wednesday do not allow the company to pin the blame on the company that replaced the pipeline.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Merili Nael, Helen Wright

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

21:00

Car sellers' association prefers CO2 emissions based car tax

20:28

New study cannot explain bacteria in Kuressaare drinking water

20:02

Car dealerships expect sales boom before tax rises

18:10

Tallinn deputy mayor: We must have bus lines that people actually use

17:10

Tänak ahead of Rally Estonia: The Toyotas will be hard to beat

16:40

Eesti Energia produced record amounts of shale oil in first half of 2023

15:02

WRC Rally Estonia brings traffic changes in Tartu

14:42

Planned tax likely levied in proportion to car's power, weight and age

14:14

Estonian shale oil producers not worried about CO2 reductions in shipping

13:18

Rainer Saks: Current Russian ground forces losses in Ukraine unsustainable

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

18.07

Estonia's cold climate will not be used to attract tourists in near future

18.07

Tallinn bus lines set for reorganization

18.07

Large line of cars builds up at Narva border crossing checkpoint

14.07

Grosberg: Ukrainian forces getting closer to significant success

08:02

Canada appoints its first full ambassador to Estonia

17.07

Estonia continues to push for EU-wide Russian tourism ban

18.07

Professor: Changing Tallinn's bus routes may not bring expected results

08:56

New Pärnu bridge construction work gets started

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: