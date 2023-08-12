Communicating with the state gets faster

Kalle Laanet.
Kalle Laanet. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
The Ministry of Justice has prepared an amendment to the law that would halve the time limit for responding to appeals to the state. The ministry is waiting for feedback on the draft.

"The aim of the draft is to improve the accessibility of state and local government services. To this end, we are shortening the time limit for responding to a letter of formal notice or a request for clarification from 30 days to 15 days," said Justice Minister Kalle Laanet (Reform), adding that the principle of prompt response will remain in force and that in the case of more complex requests, there will be the possibility of extending the deadline.

"The amendment primarily concerns bodies of the state or a local government unit and other bodies with legal personality in public law, but the addressee of a letter of formal notice or a request for clarification may also be a non-profit association, a foundation, a self-employed person and a company in the case of information concerning the use of state or local government budget funds," the Minister of Justice explained.

The amendment is part of the coalition agreement, and the draft was submitted to all ministries and the Government Office for coordination, and to the President's Office, the Chancellor of Justice's Office, the Supreme Court and the Association of Estonian Cities and Municipalities (AECM) for an opinion.

