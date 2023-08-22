PRIA starts €60,000 rebranding tender process

A state agency which falls under the Ministry of Regional Affairs and Agriculture remit is the latest such organization to announce a rebrand, in this case costing a shade under €60,000.

The Agricultural Registers and Information Agency (PRIA) has announced the €59,9000 tender, with the intention of raising its profile.

PRIA is responsible for mediating grants in support of Estonian agricultural development, according to its website; meanwhile its parent ministry, formerly the Ministry of Rural Affairs, has also recently been rebadged and reorganized.

"The direction PRIA is going in is, with the help of rebranding and a new communication strategy, to move beyond its current image of an 'inspection agency' and to reach the consciousness of interested parties as a valuable advisory cooperation partner and supporter of rural development".

PRIA's slogan, "Üheskoos elujõulise ja loodusest hooliva Eestimaa heaks" (roughly, "As one for a viable and nature-caring Estonia") would then be clearly sounded in all corners of the country, it is argued.

"PRIA's vision is that in 2027 our grants agency will be valued as a useful and reliable partner in respect of Estonian food and rural life, one where caring and happy people work," the announcement read.

The announcement as published in the public procurement register states that PRIA will be rebranded, while the same contract will deal with the creation of a supporting communication strategy, together with a three-year strategic plan.

The document outlining the procurement procedure states that its purpose is to raise the profile of the organization, improve its public perception and effectively communicate PRIA's mission, services and values ​​to its diverse stakeholders.

As reported by ERR News last week, another state agency, the defense Resources Agency (KRA) wants to change its current name to the Defense Human Resources Center (RINK), a transition which itself will cost €30,000.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!