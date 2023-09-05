Kadri Väling to take over as prosecutor in Port of Tallinn case

News
The Port of Tallinn court case.
The Port of Tallinn court case. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

Next week, State Prosecutor Kadri Väling is set to replace Denis Tšasovskih in the Port of Tallinn court case, writes Eesti Ekspress.

"Väling made a name for herself more than a decade ago by proving to be a particularly tough and resourceful prosecutor in court," the newspaper writes. "Together with the Internal Security Service (ISS or KAPO), she uncovered a number of Center Party members in Tallinn City Government, who had taken bribes - Ivo Parbus, Elmar Sepa and Mati Songisepa."

Lawyer Paul Keres believes that the Port of Tallinn criminal case is time-barred, and that the proceedings against his client Ain Kaljuranna and the other defendants ought to be terminated. Keres and other lawyers involved in the case, raised the issue in August. The Supreme Court of Estonia however, has not yet announced whether or not it will make a ruling on the issue, meaning that for now, the trial continues.

This Monday, the prosecution concluded the presentation of its evidence. The process took almost four years and it is now the turn of the defense to begin presenting.

Port of Tallinn case

The Port of Tallinn criminal case got started in 2015 and reach the court in 2019. The case had to basically start from scratch in April of this year when one of the lay judges dropped out due to illness.

In the summer of 2015, the Estonian Internal Security Service (ISS or KAPO) arrested Allan Kiil and Ain Kaljurand who had taken bribes on a grand scale as members of the board of the state-owned port over ten years. According to the charges, Kiil was offered nearly €3 million in bribes by representatives of shipyards in Turkey and Poland for the contracts for Estonia's island ferries.

The case of Kiil was dropped in October 2020 after he took ill and was no longer able to attend the trial. Kiil died in June of last year.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Source: Eesti Ekspress

Related

tallinn digital summit

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:58

Layoffs reach software developers at startups in Estonia

19:19

Palloson: Additional check revealed Hallik's activity did not pose a threat

19:06

Sanctioned goods reaching Russia via special permits and rules violations

18:51

Kallas on Karis criticism: I reserve the right to respectfully disagree

18:45

Ukrainian Independence Day concert organizer: Estonians still ready to help

18:39

Finance minister would freeze state employees' salary fund

18:00

Simson: State aid approval needed to support energy-intensive industries

17:35

Western European Russian LNG imports have risen drastically since war began

17:17

Pärnu-Uulu Via Baltica stretch will be ready ahead of schedule

17:10

Kadri Väling to take over as prosecutor in Port of Tallinn case

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

04.09

Electricity to cost 9,000 times more in Estonia than Finland Tuesday

01.09

Edible invasive mushroom is spreading in Estonia

04.09

President: Personally, I would have liked to see Kallas resign

04.09

Gallery: Tallinn streets before and after reconstruction

13:52

Thousands of Russian citizens in Latvia set to lose their residence permits

04.09

Some Tallinn students to attend school in the evening due to lack of space

04.09

Estonia planning abrupt pollution charges hike

04.09

Tallinn the scene of two high-level summits this week

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: