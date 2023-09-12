Gallery: President Karis meets Patriarch Bartholomew

News
Patriarch Bartholomew I of Constantinople in Kadriorg.
Open gallery
27 photos
News

President Alar Karis on Tuesday met with Patriarch Bartholomew I of Constantinople in Kadriorg.

During their meeting, the patriarch and Karis discussed the roll and activities of the Estonian Orthodox Church, Russia's war of aggression in Ukraine, education, environmental and climate issues.

This is the fourth official visit of the patriarch to Estonia, dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the Estonian Apostolic Orthodox Church and the 30th anniversary of the reestablishment of the church.

Bartholomew I is also set to meet with Prime Minister Kaja Kallas, President of the Riigikogu Lauri Hussar, chair of the Riigikogu's Estonia-Greece parliamentary group Annely Akkermann, Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna and Minister of the Interior Lauri Läänemets.

He will visit the Arvo Pärt Center to meet with Arvo and Nora Pärt, as well as the Bank of Estonia Museum where he will meet the central bank's former council chair and former Estonian PM Mart Laar. The patriarch's other meetings will be with the Mayor of Tallinn Mihhail Kõlvart and his Tartu counterpart Urmas Klaas. Bartholomew will give a lecture at the University of Tartu.

The pastoral visit between September 15-20 will see His Holiness visit Tartu, Värska, Valga, Pärnu, Hiiumaa, Tallinn and Aruküla. There will be a liturgy or prayer at every stop along the way where the patriarch will meet with Orthodox faithful and local government heads.

On September 16, Bartholomew I will oversee an open air liturgy in the Värska Song Festival Grounds.

The patriarch will attend the reopening of the Puski Church in Hiiumaa and the Aruküla Holy Trinity Church in Harju County.

At the end of his visit, Bartholomew will meet with President of the Estonian Council of Churches, Archbishop of the Estonian Evangelical Lutheran Church (EELK) Urmas Viilma and other representatives of the churches' council and attend an ecumenical service at the Tallinn St Mary's Cathedral.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:35

Bill forces savings and loan associations to become association banks

19:13

Lukas: Centrist turn in Narva to get in the way of study language change

18:34

Metaprint fails to answer Riigikogu committee's questions by deadline

18:01

Nine candidates shortlisted for Estonia's Ida-Viru special representative

17:29

Gallery: President Karis meets Patriarch Bartholomew

17:01

Estonia finds recognition of Belarusian exile passports must go through EU

16:06

Party ratings: Isamaa sees sharp rise in support

16:04

Estonian FM: Border states to discuss Russian car entry ban later this week

15:28

Prime minister signed off on loan to husband shortly after Metaprint visit

14:40

Latvian border guard wants to shut down border checkpoint with Belarus

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

11.09

Private vehicles with Russian plates banned from entering EU Updated

11.09

NATO to hold largest exercise since Cold War on eastern flank

08:38

Major Tallinn road intersection reopens to traffic Tuesday

11.09

Estonia inks contract to buy IRIS-T medium-range air defense systems

11.09

Tallinn will have to order its shade trees from abroad

15:28

Prime minister signed off on loan to husband shortly after Metaprint visit

14:24

EKRE chair: We're taking Riigikogu board to court Updated

11.09

Kallas: ISS hasn't discussed my husband's business with me in any context

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: