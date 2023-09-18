Kristina Kallas: We will not make cuts to higher education

Estonian Minister of Education and Research Kristina Kallas (Eesti 200) said that the coalition had agreed that the government would not cut funds for higher education in next year's state budget. However, Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) said that nothing has been agreed yet.

"We've taken another step forward, so I think we're pretty close to an agreement on the 2024 budget. We still need to agree on the final few details. We've almost covered the deficit. And now we have the concern of covering the additional costs. We need to knock off a few tens of millions of euros," Kristina Kallas told ERR.

According to the education minister, €200 million will be covered via a combination of additional revenues and cuts.

"This is what we agreed on, that we will not cut higher education [funding]," said the education minister.

On the topic of research funding however, Kristina Kallas said that no final decisions have been agreed on. "Our position is that we will not cut it. But I will leave it open for now."

ERR reporter Madis Hindre pointed out that when it comes to education, the additional needs are €27 million to pay for the transition to Estonian-language education, as well as funds to enable pay raises for teachers.

"The €27 million for Estonian-language education is a common concern amongst our government, because it is a commitment made by previous governments and one we will definitely honor," Kallas said.

On the additional pay rise for teachers, Kallas said a decision is still yet to me made.

Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) said that until everything is agreed, nothing is agreed.

The prime minister also said that nothing had been agreed regarding cuts in funding for higher education and research.

"The situation with research funding is that we actually have money left over every year and so things are invented to spend it on. Perhaps the minister of education and research will also have a concrete reform proposal regarding how this money could be better channeled into research, but in this regard, to reduce it temporarily," the prime minister said.

On Monday at 1 p.m., the coalition council met to discuss next year's state budget. Although the desire to reach an agreement on the budget last week was not fulfilled, on Monday, Kaja Kallas was optimistic that a consensus would soon be reached.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!