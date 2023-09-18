Kristina Kallas: We will not make cuts to higher education

News
Kristina Kallas.
Kristina Kallas. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Estonian Minister of Education and Research Kristina Kallas (Eesti 200) said that the coalition had agreed that the government would not cut funds for higher education in next year's state budget. However, Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) said that nothing has been agreed yet.

"We've taken another step forward, so I think we're pretty close to an agreement on the 2024 budget. We still need to agree on the final few details. We've almost covered the deficit. And now we have the concern of covering the additional costs. We need to knock off a few tens of millions of euros," Kristina Kallas told ERR.

According to the education minister, €200 million will be covered via a combination of additional revenues and cuts.

"This is what we agreed on, that we will not cut higher education [funding]," said the education minister.

On the topic of research funding however, Kristina Kallas said that no final decisions have been agreed on. "Our position is that we will not cut it. But I will leave it open for now."

ERR reporter Madis Hindre pointed out that when it comes to education, the additional needs are €27 million to pay for the transition to Estonian-language education, as well as funds to enable pay raises for teachers.

"The €27 million for Estonian-language education is a common concern amongst our government, because it is a commitment made by previous governments and one we will definitely honor," Kallas said.

On the additional pay rise for teachers, Kallas said a decision is still yet to me made.

Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) said that until everything is agreed, nothing is agreed.

The prime minister also said that nothing had been agreed regarding cuts in funding for higher education and research.

"The situation with research funding is that we actually have money left over every year and so things are invented to spend it on. Perhaps the minister of education and research will also have a concrete reform proposal regarding how this money could be better channeled into research, but in this regard, to reduce it temporarily," the prime minister said.

On Monday at 1 p.m., the coalition council met to discuss next year's state budget. Although the desire to reach an agreement on the budget last week was not fulfilled, on Monday, Kaja Kallas was optimistic that a consensus would soon be reached.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:39

Estonia still hasn't sent Ukraine its cluster munitions

17:15

Riigikogu votes to revoke EKRE MP Kingo's parliamentary immunity

17:07

Software glitch behind faulty data in hundreds of patients' medical records

16:55

Kristina Kallas: We will not make cuts to higher education

16:30

Estonian PM refuses to provide more documents to Riigikogu select committee

16:04

Riigikogu EU Affairs Committee supports reducing vehicle emissions

15:21

Estonia's government coalition to take relaxing budget rules route

15:00

Estonian Olympic Committee rewards Jefimova with prize money for medal wins

14:26

Estonia's President Karis in New York for UN General Assembly this week

13:45

Estonian interior minister: Next year's state budget more or less in place

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

13.09

Annual Tallinn 'Wandering Lights Festival' starts Thursday

17.09

Drivers concerned about number of trucks on Tallinn-Pärnu highway

17.09

Over 54,000 people take part in World Cleanup Day in Estonia

08:45

Expert: VAT increase to cause shopping boom and additional price hikes

17.09

Leasing providers advise against taking vehicles to Russia

09:24

Finance minister: New tax hikes needed in the coming years

17.09

Narva City Council dismisses Mayor Katri Raik Updated

16.09

Gallery: Light festival comes to historic Old Town, ends today in Kadriorg

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: