Foreign ministry subscribes to €12,000 Delfi podcasting service

News
Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Tallinn.
Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Tallinn. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has set up a regular podcast aimed at raising awareness of foreign policy among citizens. The series, produced by Delfi, cost €12,000 to put together.

Head of PR at the foreign ministry Mihkel Tamm told ERR that: "The 'Välispoliitika kompass' (English: Foreign policy compass) podcast is set to run from September to December, with a total of 15 episodes. The cost of the whole series comes to €12,000."

The podcasts will be broadcast via the Delfi Tasku environment; Mihkel Tamm had previously been head of news at daily Eesti Päevaleht (EPL), part of the same media group as Delfi, prior to starting work at the foreign ministry.

However he stressed to ERR that the choice of Delfi Tasku was unrelated to his previous workplace and had been the result of a tender process.

"In order to publish the series, we asked for a quote from both Delfi and Postimees, who are actually the only providers of podcast platforms in Estonia; Delfi was selected since Postimees did not prepare an offer," Tamm went on.

The podcast series has several goals, he said.

"Via experts and spokespersons from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, it will offer an insight into topical foreign policy topics, to discuss through the media the core topics important to Estonia's foreign policy, and to explain and bring these closer to the citizens. An explanation of the formation of foreign policy trends," Tamm went on.

"Meanwhile, it will also provide an opportunity to showcase foreign policy more widely, popularizing it and raising awareness, which in turn supports the formation of citizens' views on Estonia's foreign and security policy. In short, the series allows us to talk about what is happening in the world and why, plus how Estonia's foreign policy fits in with all that," he added.

The choice of podcasts as a medium was born out of a desire to try other up-to-date and popular channels and to broaden the ministry's reach, Tamm said.

The podcast is already online; feedback has been positive, Tamm added, and the shows have been found to be interesting and educational, though it is difficult to put a viewing figure in numbers just yet.

A previous TV documentary "Tagalas" was made for the foreign ministry in the past, on the same budget line, by public broadcaster ERR and shown on ETV, Tamm noted.

The ministry is not the only public or state body to use Delfi's paid podcasting service: The Estonian court system also does so, for instance.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Mari Peegel

Related

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:15

Tõnis Mölder on changing parties: Eastern politics don't work in the West

12:45

Gallery: Students raise Estonian flag during Resistance Day commemorations

12:19

Analyst: Center gelling into party of Tallinn, Ida-Viru County

11:45

Rescue worker takes Social Insurance Board to court over loss of pension

11:14

Foreign ministry subscribes to €12,000 Delfi podcasting service

10:02

Ratings: September brings significant changes in party support ratings

08:38

Statistics: Dwelling price index continued slow growth in Q2 2023

08:15

Estonian border guards send back first Russia-licensed vehicle

07:47

Tõnis Mölder quits the Center Party to join Isamaa

21.09

Lääne-Nigula council approves initial phase of Risti wind farm development

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

20.09

Gallery: Tallinn Airport planning major new development, terminal building

21.09

Reform wants to take €400 million from poor, Eesti 200 and SDE from wealthy

08:15

Estonian border guards send back first Russia-licensed vehicle

19.09

Northern lights seen over Estonia Monday night

21.09

Analysis: MS Estonia wreck damaged after hitting seabed

21.09

Tallink CEO: State companies should not be involved in property development

20.09

Audit: Nordica's fate shows Estonian state's shortcomings as airline owner

21.09

RIA on Elron cyberattack: It is likely that it will happen again

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: