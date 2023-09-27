Kallas' husband seeks €1,500 in damages from critic

Kaja Kallas and her husband Arvo Hallik.
Kaja Kallas and her husband Arvo Hallik. Source: Jürgen Randma /Government Office
Arvo Hallik, husband to Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas, filed a €1,500 damages claim against a former University of Tartu lecturer who wrote an article about Hallik's Russia transports scandal and got an apology along with the money.

The opinion article of Valdar Parve, psychiatrist and former philosophy teacher, was published in daily Eesti Päevaleht (EPL). Among other things, Parve analyzes where Kallas might have gotten the money she lent to Hallik and whether the aim was to profit off business conducted in Russia. Parve presents a metaphorical pun, according to which Hallik is a secret shareholder in Kallas' business, the paper reports. The article was published on September 17.

"It cannot be that a sworn lawyer just allows between a third and half of their money's purchasing power to disappear into thin air. That the prime minister's Russia business is her business in which her husband is just a front man is many times more likely than the PM being a fool," the sentence that crossed Hallik reads.

EPL writes that the author received a claim letter demanding compensation of €1,500 and an apology as the sentence had caused Hallik emotional distress. "The author did not wish to go to court. Who would, considering that the sums involved might easily balloon out of hand there? Parve paid and issued an apology," the daily reports.

EPL finds that Hallik's move constitutes a SLAPP (strategic litigation against public participation), which is a tactic used to silence critical voices.

--

Editor: Mait Ots, Marcus Turovski

Source: Eesti Päevaleht

