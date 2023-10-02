Pevkur 'convinced Poland will continue to support Ukraine militarily'

Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur (Reform) said he is "convinced" that Poland will continue to support "Ukraine militarily" in the future because it affects regional security.

"Poland has also been a remarkable supporter of Ukraine and I am convinced that Poland will continue to support Ukraine militarily in Russia's brutal war of aggression because it affects the security of the entire region," he said after a meeting with Polish Minister of Defence Mariusz Blaszczak in Rzeszów, Poland.

Last month, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said Poland will no longer supply new weapons to its neighbor, amid a diplomatic dispute over Kyiv's grain exports. Some analysts see this as preelection rhetoric in the run-up to Poland's election next week.

Pevkur said Poland is one of Estonia's "most important" Allies on NATO's eastern flank which "understands the seriousness of the current security situation as well as the need to do significantly more to ensure the security of the region".

The ministers discussed issues related to support for Ukraine and the security of the Baltic Sea region. Pevkur emphasized the importance of increasing defense spending and ammunition production.

Poland contributes to the NATO Air Policing unit at Ämari Air Base and the NATO Battle Group in Latvia. Polish troops have also taken part in Estonia's large-scale military exercises.

In 2021, Estonia was one of the first to send its troops to Poland to support countering a hybrid attack from Belarus, the Ministry of Defense said.

Last year, Estonia agreed to purchase Piorun short-range air defense systems from Poland for €103 million.

