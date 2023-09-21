Polish and Baltic presidents meet to seek solution to Ukrainian grain issue

At the UN General Assembly, a meeting was held involving the presidents of the Baltic countries and Poland. The meeting focused on ways to find solutions to the issues related to Ukrainian grain transportation, as well as on the NATO summit, which will be held in Washington D.C. in 2024.

During the meeting, President of Estonia Alar Karis discussed opportunities for the exporting of Ukrainian grain from EU ports, with Latvian President Edgars Rinkēvičs, President Gitanas Nausėda of Lithuania and President Andrzej Duda of Poland.

"It is vital not only to Ukraine but also to those countries in need of the grain that we find alternative transportation channels," Karis said. "There is untapped potential for exports from Baltic ports, and using them requires close cooperation with Poland."

According to a press release, President Karis also spoke with his counterparts about issues related to next year's NATO summit in Washington. Among those issues were the importance of setting objectives and reinforcing the alliance's defense and deterrence posture, with groundwork needing to be done to guarantee preparedness for any military threat posed by Russia.

We must take concrete action to ensure progress is made on all of the key decisions taken at the summit in Vilnius," Karis said. "That includes the promise that Ukraine's future lies in NATO."

The Baltic and Polish presidents also discussed the Three Seas Initiative and made plans for next year's summit, which is set to be held in Vilnius.

While in New York, President Karis also met with UN General Assembly president Dennis Francis to discuss the growing role of the assembly and the possibility of reforming the Security Council.

Speaking with his Moldovan counterpart Maia Sandu, Karis remarked on the progress Moldova has made in regard to European Union integration.

The Estonian president's discussions with H.S.H. Hereditary Prince Alois of Liechtenstein focused on cooperation within the UN related to impunity and on shared objectives in the Council of Europe.

--

