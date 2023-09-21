Karis at UN General Assembly: Security Council close to a dead end

News
President of Estonia Alar Karis addresses the UN General Assembly.
President of Estonia Alar Karis addresses the UN General Assembly. Source: President's Office.
News

Russia's political and military leadership should bear criminal responsibility for the war in Ukraine, Estonian President Alar Karis told the UN General Assembly. Karis also said that the UN Security Council should be reformed, as it is currently "close to a dead end" due to the veto power of countries, which are committing war crimes and crimes against humanity.

According to Estonian President Alar Karis, the UN has tried to create a world based on freedom, justice and rules. However, this is now under threat. Addressing the UN General Assembly, Karis spoke about the poor human rights situation in different countries and also shared the story of a Ukrainian war refugee, who had arrived in Estonia.

"Russia's political and military leadership should bear individual criminal responsibility for planning, starting and waging war in Ukraine. This is a crime against peace," Karis said.

Karis also stressed that Russia has repeatedly violated the UN Charter and is using the Security Council to further its own agenda. "A lie is always a lie, no matter how nice it sounds," Karis said.

Therefore, he added, it is time to move forward with the much-discussed reforms to the Council. The Estonian President suggested that veto rights ought to be limited for Member States that are suspected to have acted against international law, and in cases where they have commited war crimes and crimes against humanity. 

Karis went on to say that the Security Council is currently "close to a dead end," and that this paralysis has numerous global implications, including the inability to offer conflict resolution or address migration and food security. 

Karis added that the United Nations Member States are all different. However, it is important to seek common ground.

"We are different as humans, states and societies, but I'm sure that some things are universal — the simple wish for a better tomorrow," he said. 

The Estonian President underscored, that the challenges faced by different member states are fundamentally the same. Namely. to secure lasting peace and security, eradicate poverty, address climate change and to find sustainable uses for new technologies.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

12:05

Rural Development Foundation to lay off 12 staff

11:50

Cyber attack brought Elron ticketing system down Wednesday

11:43

Senior defense figure quits Center Party over security concerns Updated

11:25

Polish and Baltic presidents meet to seek solution to Ukrainian grain issue

10:30

Karis at UN General Assembly: Security Council close to a dead end

10:22

US Army Black Hawk helicopter to make Kuressaare overflight Friday

10:01

Prime minister: Main taxation criticism has revolved around lack of debate

09:40

Norstat survey: Dissatisfaction with coalition at a two-year high

08:13

Friday's weather in Estonia turns drier, warmer

08:13

Estonian men's beach soccer team loses out to Portugal in overtime

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

19.09

Northern lights seen over Estonia Monday night

20.09

Gallery: Tallinn Airport planning major new development, terminal building

20.09

Central bankers slam Estonian government, commercial banks' dividends deal

20.09

Sangaste Castle to be put up for auction, opening price €2.6 million Updated

20.09

Audit: Nordica's fate shows Estonian state's shortcomings as airline owner

20.09

Electricity prices to stay higher in Estonia than Finland for several years

19.09

Gas stations in Estonia hike prices at the pump again

19.09

Estonian inflation below eurozone average in August

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: