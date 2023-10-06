Expert: Deadly Russian attack on Hroza was a war crime

News
Rainer Saks.
Rainer Saks. Source: ERR
News

Thursday's attack by the Russian army on the village of Hroza in Ukraine's Kharkiv Oblast, which killed at least 51 civilians, was definitely a war crime, says security expert Rainer Saks.

"I think in this case it was a rather deliberate attack," Saks told ETV show "Terevisoon" on Friday, admitting that Russian forces have also sometimes carried out random attacks in which civilians have been killed.

This time, however, the attack on a cafe and shop in the village of Hroza, Kharkiv Oblast was not random, Saks said. He pointed out that just a few hours earlier there had been a similar attack in the town of Berislav, Kherson Oblast, in which a hospital building had been hit. In that case, the Ukrainians had been prepared for it, and were able to evacuate people.

"So, I think it was quite deliberate and therefore undoubtedly a war crime," Saks added.

Saks explained that the village of Hroza, which was attacked on Thursday, is located in a frontline area into which Russia is extending its attacks with artillery.

"The worst thing about these attacks is that usually there is no advance warning. Advance warning is perhaps given to the military via their own information channels, but it doesn't get through [to civilians]. And the artillery systems work very fast," he said.

Saks also pointed out that Russian forces are attacking "quite systematically" in villages close to the front line. Ukrainian civilians have been evacuated from some areas, however, often people do not want to leave their homes.

Saks also said he is waiting to see what the reaction would be from those countries that have recently called for there to be no rush to provide further support for Ukraine.

The Russian missile attack on the village of Hroza, in the Kupiansk district of Ukraine's Kharkiv Oblast, hit a café and shop, at approximately 1.15 p.m. local time on Thursday, October 5.

Ukrainian officials said on Thursday that at least 51 people had been killed in the attack, including a six-year-old child. The village is located 30 kilometers west of frontline town Kupiansk. Prior to Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, it had been home to around 500 people.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

12:05

Reservists take to streets of Tartu as part of Ussisõnad training exercise

11:27

Vehicle supply difficulties in the past for many makes in Estonia

11:07

Ott Tänak and Saaremaa Rally bring boon to island's economy this weekend

10:39

Mark Lajal loses in the US to former Wimbledon quarter-finalist

10:14

Defense Minister: Football Association's statement does not go far enough Updated

10:00

Expert: Deadly Russian attack on Hroza was a war crime

09:15

Statistics: On-year CPI rise to September lowest since 2021

08:37

Alexela chair on Kaljulaid decision: Business choices never black-and-white

07:55

One Nursipalu property sold to the state for over a million euros

05.10

District heating prices 15-20 percent cheaper than last year

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

03.10

Finland's ChatGPT equivalent begins to think in Estonian as well

05.10

Estonia's Rail Baltic terminals will initially be built as empty boxes

04.10

Employers union wants to reduce next year's minimum wage rise

05.10

Survey: Attitudes among Russian Estonians to Russia's war against Ukraine

05.10

Estonian gas station chains cut fuel prices at the pump on Thursday

03.10

Kasparov to ERR: Every engineer that leaves Russia means one fewer missile

05.10

Kallas to German media: A second Trump presidency would change much

04.10

€693 million joint Estonian, Latvian military vehicles tender signed

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: