Kõlvart: Ratas could be Center's frontrunner for European Parliament elections

Mihhail Kõlvart, chairman of the Center Party, said he is willing to offer his predecessor Jüri Ratas the top spot in the party's European Parliament elections candidates list.

"We have two very strong candidates. Either one – Jüri Ratas or Yana Toom – could be the frontrunner. But there is no great intrigue, since my information suggests Yana is willing to surrender the top spot to Jüri. I am also willing to offer Jüri the position if he wants to run," Kõlvart told ERR.

The chairman said that he has no ambition to crown the candidates list, while he still plans to run to lend strength to Center's roster.

"I have taken part in two campaigns in the last year. And I believe I should dedicate more of my attention to the party and less to campaigning at this time," Kõlvart said.

The party leader added that Center should set its sights on two European Parliament mandates. "Even if the polls do not currently support it, that should be our goal."

European Parliament elections will be held on June 9, 2024.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!