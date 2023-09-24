Parties in Estonia gearing up for European Parliament elections

Political parties are making preparations for European Parliament elections to be held next June, with serious campaigning set to kick off in early 2024.

Parties are working on their election programs and will finalize candidate lists after in-house elections.

"Let us say we have laid the groundwork, while we do not quite have enough to call it a program yet. The campaign itself will start in the first half of next year," said Timo Suslov, secretary general of the Reform Party.

The party managed to dispatch two delegates to the European Parliament following the previous election (Andrus Ansip and Urmas Paet), which the Social Democratic Party (SDE) also achieved.

Marina Kaljurand (SDE) said that the Social Democrats should have their candidates list in early 2024. The party is working on its platform at the heart of which lies a strong and united EU.

"The better the EU is doing as a whole, the better it will be for every individual Member State. The better Member States are doing, the better for their people. I see no other future than that of a strong Estonia as part of a united Europe. We all share the same end goal, while there are, of course, nuances involved," Kaljurand said.

The European Parliament elections program of the Isamaa party will concentrate on security.

MEP Riho Terras said this includes how the war in Ukraine is affecting Europe, as well as migration problems. "Energy security makes for another key topic. Security is our focus, also food security, for example," he said.

Isamaa hopes to secure two places in the European Parliament, as does the Center Party, the latter's MEP Yana Toom said, adding that her party will soon be putting together a team to work on its platform.

Toom added that her program will concentrate on violence against women, ending discrimination and human rights in general.

"The European Union considers combating social disruption a matter of human rights. We believe that a person living below the poverty line constitutes a human rights violation," the MEP said.

European Parliament elections will start on June 3 and culminate on election day on June 9.

--

