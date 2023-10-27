Telia plans 95 percent coverage for 5G network by end of 2024

By the end of next year, Telia wants to have expanded its 5G network to cover 95 percent of Estonia's population, Postimees reported . Currently, the company has reached approximately 75 percent.

Andre Visse, chief technology officer at Telia Estonia, said the company has installed more than 500 5G base stations in Estonia, and expanding the 5G network and increasing its density is now one of the main priorities for the company.

During 2023, the communications company has installed nearly 175 5G stations at various locations across Estonia.

"At present, Telia's 5G coverage area covers about three-quarters of the Estonian population, and we have covered about 60 percent of the country's territory with 5G. As we are constantly expanding the 5G network, these numbers are rising every week," Visse said in a press release.

The number of customers using 5G phones on the network of Telia hit almost 230,000 at the end of September.

--

