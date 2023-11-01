Auvere power plant repairs extended until mid-November

Auvere.
Auvere. Source: Rene Kundla/ERR
Auvere Power Plant's current round of maintenance and repair works have been extended and the facility will not return to the market until November 13.

Eesti Energia's spokesperson Mattias Kaiv told ERR on Wednesday that the initial October 28 deadline was missed. The work started on September 25.

Andres Vainola, chairman of Enefit Power's board, told ERR two heat exchanges were replaced alongside regular maintenance.

"Enefit Power, in cooperation with the boiler builder and specialists from the TalTech Institute of Energy Technology, has carried out a thorough analysis of how to increase the reliability of the plant. During regular maintenance work last year, two of the plant's heat exchangers were replaced, which significantly improved the plant's reliability, for example, in the first half of the year the plant's reliability exceeded 90 percent. During the current outage, we also replaced the last two remaining heat exchangers," said Vainola.

Editor: Helen Wright

