Issuing paper receipts in shops may become voluntary

News
Cheques.
Cheques. Source: ERR
News

The Ministry of the Economy is drafting a change to the Consumer Protection Act that would allow retailers to issue paper checks on a voluntarily basis provided certain payment requirements are fulfilled by the consumer

Current legislation obliges retailers to print out paper receipts for purchasers if the invoice exceeds €20.

Sandra Särav, undersecretary or business and consumer environment at the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications, told ERR that many consumers do not see the need for a paper receipt.

"A case in point is Rimi, which says that by offering paperless payment options at self-service registers, it was able to save 17 tons of paper last year," she said.

The ministry wants to amend the Consumer Protection Act so that it is not mandatory to issue paper receipts for any purchase amount if the customer pays the bill using a bank card or a loyalty card. The obligation to issue paper receipts would be maintained only if the person pays for the purchase in cash.

Särav said that as a result of the change, a paper receipt should not be automatically issued if the shopper pays by bank card, as in that case the consumer will be able to request a paper check and the retailer will have to issue it. "It's just that we're changing the system, so that the automatic setting is not that the check comes out of there."

The change in the law would make this voluntary, which means that retailers can decide for themselves whether to go along or not, which means that smaller shops do not need to set up these complicated systems themselves and they can issue paper receipts anyway.

However, in its feedback on the planned changes, Tallinn City asks whether consumers' rights will still be protected after the changes. How will it be possible in the future for a consumer to prove, for example, that a defective product was bought from a particular trader without having a paper receipt?

Kristina Tammaru, head of consumer and business counseling department of the Consumer Protection and Technical Regulatory Authority (TTJA), the development of customer databases protects consumers' rights.

"If the consumer is forced to rely solely on digital purchase registration, it should be possible to extract purchase history from the customer database in a reasonable amount of time." Perhaps this takes into account the fact that, under the law, all of us as customers have the right to file a complaint if something goes wrong with the things we purchased within the last two years," Tammaru added.

The reform could enter into force in the second quarter of next year.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristina Kersa

Related

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

12:10

Union: Teachers' warning strike passed off with support of society

11:39

Estonia donates fourth field hospital to Ukraine in cooperation with Iceland

11:01

Estonian IT experts: Incoming EU rules threaten internet users' privacy

10:50

Madis Kallas: Increasing teacher pay cannot cost rural school closures

10:20

Estonian state hoping private firms to begin producing munitions

09:40

Issuing paper receipts in shops may become voluntary

09:30

Rescue operation underway in Gulf of Riga after ferry takes on serious list Updated

09:12

Union: Three-quarters of schools and kindergartens participate in warning strike

09:10

Margus Tsahkna announces running as Eesti 200 leader

08:45

Number of people living in absolute poverty in Estonia up 2.5 times in 2022

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

08.11

Catching cab from Tallinn Airport to get more expensive

09.11

Strict noise regulations may drive up Tallinn and Tartu real estate prices

09.11

Do ageism, ethnic minorities explain workplace bullying in Estonia?

09:30

Rescue operation underway in Gulf of Riga after ferry takes on serious list Updated

09.11

There may not be enough passengers for Tartu-Riga train link

07.11

Estonia puts new hate speech law to the test after Sunday demonstration

09.11

St. Petersburg St. John's Church wants Estonia Concert Hall lease ended

09.11

Estonian funeral culture undergoing a mini-revolution

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: