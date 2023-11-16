Estonia's traffic deaths below EU average

Aftermath of a road traffic accident on a wintry Estonian road (photo is illustrative).
Estonia records fewer traffic accident fatalities than the European Union average, data from Eurostat shows. The rate is much higher than some close neighbors.

In 2021, the latest comparable data available, there were 19,917 road fatalities on EU roads, equivalent to 45 road fatalities per million inhabitants. 

In Estonia, the rate was 41 per million. In total, 55 people died.

The data, released by area, shows that the rate was between 24 and 54 per million inhabitants in Finland's four NUTS 2 regions. It was lowest in Helsinki-Uusimaa which includes the capital city.

In Lithuania, 147 people were also killed in traffic, but due to the country's larger population, this is calculated as 53 traffic deaths per million.

In Latvia, the figure was significantly higher. There were 78 traffic fatalities per million inhabitants in 2021. In total, 147 people died in traffic accidents. This was seven more than in 2020.

Number of road fatalities, 2021. Source: Eurostat.

Eurostat's data showed the region with the highest rate was the French outermost region of Guadeloupe, recording 159 road fatalities per million inhabitants.

Severozapaden in north-west Bulgaria (133) followed in second place and Guyane, another French outermost region recorded 120.

In total, there were 24 EU regions with at least 80 road fatalities per million inhabitants.

These regions were primarily located in Romania (six regions), outermost and island regions of France (four regions), Bulgaria and Greece (three regions each), Croatia, Poland, and Portugal (two regions each), with the remaining regions situated in Belgium and Italy (2020 data). 

Two EU regions reported no road fatalities: Valle d'Aosta/Vallée d'Aoste in northern Italy (2020 data) and the relatively small, autonomous region of Ciudad de Ceuta in Spain.

--

Editor: Helen Wright

