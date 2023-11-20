Rescue Board deputy director general resigns

Tauno Suurkivi
Tauno Suurkivi Source: Rescue Board
Minister of the Interior Lauri Läänemets has signed a decree dismissing Tauno Suurkivi, deputy director general of the Rescue Board (Päästeamet). Suurkivi is stepping down of his own volition.

He became deputy director a decade ago in 2013, when he was appointed by then Interior Minister Ken-Marti Vaher (Isamaa).

Suurkivi's last day at work will be December 10.

Daily Eesti Päevaleht (EPL) writes that Tauno Suurkivi (pictured) was one of three candidates between in the hunt for the director general of the Rescue Board, along with Andreas Anvelt and Margo Klaos.

In the event, the third of these got the top job, in early April.

EPL also says that Suurkivi was the favorite when the Reform-Center coalition was in office, with former police chief Kristian Jaani as interior minister (January 2021-June 2022).

Other recent changes at or near the pinnacle of state agencies include the resignation of Martin Arpo as deputy director general of the Internal Security Service (ISS), also known as Kapo, and his replacement by Andres Ratassepp, the authority's former chef de cabinet.

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Urmet Kook

