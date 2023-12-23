Virtsu-Kuivastu ferry running on schedule again after fault fixed

Ferries traveling between the mainland, Muhu, and Saaremaa were running on a reduced schedule this morning after one of the two vessels broke down. The fault has now been fixed.

The ferry Tõll has been taken off the route due to a technical fault, leaving only Piret to take customers between Virtsu and Kuivastu.

Katrin Aron, head of the service and commercial area of ​​ferry company TS Laevad and member of the board, said on Saturday trips will take place without a timetable on a first-come, first-served basis.

"The team is working to eliminate the fault. The ship will return to the line as soon as possible. We apologize for the inconvenience," said Aron.

More information will be posted the praamid.ee website and the company's Facebook page.

Update: The fault has now been repaired. TS Laevad said the ferry has now returned to service.

