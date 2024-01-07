Pirita River flooding in Jõelähtme Municipality

Flooding in Loo.
The Rescue Board learned Saturday afternoon that ice had begun to pile up and flow over the riverbank in the small town of Loo in Harju County. By 9:26 p.m. the water lever of the Pirita River had risen by about two meters.

According to the Rescue Board, three private houses on Jõeääre tee were in danger of being affected. The flood area was monitored using drones. While no one needed to be evacuated, efforts to pump water, install sandbags and direct water to land improvement dikes were made to avoid the nearby properties being flooded.

A command station has been set up on location and rescue efforts are continuing in cooperation with Jõelähtme Municipality, helping to dig ditches and direct the flow of water.

Both professional and voluntary rescuers worked through the night to help protect residents' belongings and property, the Rescue Board said. Rescue workers from four professional and three voluntary commandos have been involved. As of Sunday afternoon, three motorized pumps are in operation, with efforts to divert flood waters to land improvement ditches continuing.

The Rescue Board said that the water level is currently under control and work to monitor and mitigate the situation continues. It is necessary to get the piled up ice moving again to solve the problem

Editor: Marko Tooming, Marcus Turovski

Pirita River flooding in Jõelähtme Municipality

