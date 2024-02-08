Lifetime Achievement in Science go to Jakob Kübarsepp and Raivo Uibo

Jakob Kübarsepp, senior research fellow and professor emeritus at Tallinn University of Technology (TalTech), and Raivo Uibo, professor of immunology at the University of Tartu, receive this year's Lifetime Achievement Awards.

The Lifetime Achievement Award in Science is €40,000.

Jakob Kübarsepp uses powder metallurgy to make high-strength, durable coatings and wear-resistant lightweight materials without expensive and environmentally harmful elements like tungsten or cobalt.

Kübarsepp has also achieved excellence in various responsibilities such as mentoring, teaching, expanding the curriculum, coordinating academic activities and making contributions to quality assessment and higher education programs.

One of Estonia's most notable and significant medical scientists, Raivo Uibo pioneered contemporary clinical immunology. He has spent his life teaching, promoting scientific thinking, expanding the background system, and maintaining science's dignity, as well as making unique discoveries and applying them.

His study has improved our understanding of chronic inflammation's immunological underpinnings and developed tests to distinguish clinical liver disease kinds. He has also contributed greatly to the development of his specialized community, the scientific landscape, society, and the teaching of a new generation of scientists.

Outstanding studies published in the past four years received €20,000 annual prizes:

Jaan Aru – Neuroscience psychology artificial intelligence

Viljar Jaks – Molecular and cell biology

Dmitry Vinnikov (leader), Andrei Blinov, Andrii Chub, Oleksandr Husev – Power electronics

Aare Märtson and Katre Maasalu – Treatment of orthopedic diseases

Carlos Pérez Carmona (leader), Meelis Pärtel, Riin Tamme and Aurèle Éric Toussaint – Macroecology

Eve Veromann – RNA interference-based crop protection

Indrek Ibrus – Media innovation, digital culture and cultural data research

Andreas Ventsel and Mari-Liis Madisson – Innovative semiotic analysis political narratives and conspiracy theories

