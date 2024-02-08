X

Laadi alla uus Eesti Raadio äpp, kust leiad kõik ERRi raadiojaamad, suure muusikavaliku ja podcastid.

Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp
Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp

Lifetime Achievement in Science go to Jakob Kübarsepp and Raivo Uibo

news
Jakob Kübarsepp and Raivo Uibo.
Jakob Kübarsepp and Raivo Uibo. Source: Reti Kokk and Andres Tennus
news

Jakob Kübarsepp, senior research fellow and professor emeritus at Tallinn University of Technology (TalTech), and Raivo Uibo, professor of immunology at the University of Tartu, receive this year's Lifetime Achievement Awards.

The Lifetime Achievement Award in Science is €40,000.

Jakob Kübarsepp uses powder metallurgy to make high-strength, durable coatings and wear-resistant lightweight materials without expensive and environmentally harmful elements like tungsten or cobalt.

Kübarsepp has also achieved excellence in various responsibilities such as mentoring, teaching, expanding the curriculum, coordinating academic activities and making contributions to quality assessment and higher education programs.

One of Estonia's most notable and significant medical scientists, Raivo Uibo pioneered contemporary clinical immunology. He has spent his life teaching, promoting scientific thinking, expanding the background system, and maintaining science's dignity, as well as making unique discoveries and applying them.

His study has improved our understanding of chronic inflammation's immunological underpinnings and developed tests to distinguish clinical liver disease kinds. He has also contributed greatly to the development of his specialized community, the scientific landscape, society, and the teaching of a new generation of scientists.

Outstanding studies published in the past four years received €20,000 annual prizes:

  • Jaan Aru – Neuroscience psychology artificial intelligence
  • Viljar Jaks – Molecular and cell biology
  • Dmitry Vinnikov (leader), Andrei Blinov, Andrii Chub, Oleksandr Husev – Power electronics
  • Aare Märtson and Katre Maasalu – Treatment of orthopedic diseases
  • Carlos Pérez Carmona (leader), Meelis Pärtel, Riin Tamme and Aurèle Éric Toussaint – Macroecology
  • Eve Veromann – RNA interference-based crop protection
  • Indrek Ibrus – Media innovation, digital culture and cultural data research
  • Andreas Ventsel and Mari-Liis Madisson – Innovative semiotic analysis political narratives and conspiracy theories

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Jaan-Juhan Oidermaa, Airika Harrik, Kristina Kersa

global estonian report

eesti laul 2024

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:16

Finland extends border closure until April

17:58

348,000 people receive alerts after Tallinn Ring Road accident

17:45

MP: Draft law removing Russian citizens' voting rights to reach Riigikogu in 2024

17:12

Reports say snow pack good for next weekend's Tartu Ski Marathon

16:43

Lifetime Achievement in Science go to Jakob Kübarsepp and Raivo Uibo

16:40

Wiedemann language award goes to poet Hando Runnel

16:04

Debt collectors to fall under FSA supervision in Estonia

15:59

Tallinn ranks in 19th place in global quality of life index Updated

15:44

Lifetime Achievement Awards in Culture go to Olav Ehala, Sirje Helme, Arvo Valton

15:33

Estonia postponing the implementation of the minimum tax until 2030

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

07.02

Estonia to put together common public transport ticketing system

07.02

Major traffic restrictions expected in Tallinn's Kesklinn this summer

09:08

PPA close section of Tallinn ring road after another multiple car accident

07.02

PM Kaja Kallas asks former Reform head Andrus Ansip not to run in European elections

07.02

Tallinn buys 40 new trolleybuses and considers reopening some lost routes

07.02

CEPA piece envisages how Kremlin strike on NATO in the Baltics might look

07.02

Defense minister nominates Col. Andrus Merilo as EDF chief Updated

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: