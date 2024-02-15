X

Laadi alla uus Eesti Raadio äpp, kust leiad kõik ERRi raadiojaamad, suure muusikavaliku ja podcastid.

Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp
Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp

Equality commissioner paid bonus for raising issue of equality

News
Christian Veske.
Christian Veske. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

Minister of Social Protection Signe Riisalo (Reform) has issued a one-off €4,575 bonus payment to Gender Equality and Equal Treatment Commissioner Christian Veske after the latter raised the matter of equality in the context of Estonia's green transition plans.

An order from Minister Riisalo dated February 14 states: "Pay Gender Equality Commissioner Christian Veske a one-off bonus of the amount of one month's wage (€4,575) in respect of raising the issue of equality within Estonia's green transition plans, including initiating a related study, organizing an international conference and promoting partnership with advocacy organizations, universities and with local government."

The bonus is being funded from the equality commissioner's office budget.

The minister's order did not elucidate why a separate bonus was required for the equality commissioner in raising the issue of equality itself, promoting partnerships and organizing the conference, over and above that commissioner's basic salary.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

eesti laul 2024

global estonian report

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

12:43

Regular flights between Tallinn and Dubai to begin from October

12:10

Tallinn to Tartu trains should be significantly faster by end of year

11:56

Eesti Energia board member: Estlink 3 could connect Estonia to Sweden, instead of Finland

10:51

Statistics: Estonia's working-age population rose by over 25,000 in 2023

09:56

Equality commissioner paid bonus for raising issue of equality

09:50

Zirk smashes Estonian record again but misses out on medal in Doha

09:38

Registered sex crimes up by around a quarter last year

08:49

Reform Party's new communications strategy: We must show some humility

08:07

Gallery: Eesti Laul final preparations under way at Tondiraba Ice Hall

07:53

Center Party MP appeals to justice chancellor over Riigikogu speaker 'obstruction'

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

13.02

Foreign intelligence agency concerned over Russia-China citizens' rights abroad statement

13.02

Foreign Intelligence Service: Russia's offensive capabilities near Estonia to increase

14.02

Baltics summon Russian chargés d'affaires over wanted list Updated

14.02

Construction of car tunnel connecting Ülemiste City and downtown stalled

13.02

Kallas on Russia's wanted list: This is a familiar scare tactic

14.02

Saks: Russia military build-up near Estonian border not what it might seem

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

14.02

North-Estonia public transport chief: Pensioners and students should pay full fares

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: