Equality commissioner paid bonus for raising issue of equality

Minister of Social Protection Signe Riisalo (Reform) has issued a one-off €4,575 bonus payment to Gender Equality and Equal Treatment Commissioner Christian Veske after the latter raised the matter of equality in the context of Estonia's green transition plans.

An order from Minister Riisalo dated February 14 states: "Pay Gender Equality Commissioner Christian Veske a one-off bonus of the amount of one month's wage (€4,575) in respect of raising the issue of equality within Estonia's green transition plans, including initiating a related study, organizing an international conference and promoting partnership with advocacy organizations, universities and with local government."

The bonus is being funded from the equality commissioner's office budget.

The minister's order did not elucidate why a separate bonus was required for the equality commissioner in raising the issue of equality itself, promoting partnerships and organizing the conference, over and above that commissioner's basic salary.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!