Monday in Estonia still cold, conditions to get milder as week goes on

Monday's weather in Estonia will start off cold and get milder as the day progresses – a pattern which will continue through the week leading into Independence Day, Saturday. The next few days are set to be fairly overcast and wet, however.

Overnight Sunday to Monday, temperatures reached a low of -15 degrees Celsius in Ida-Viru County and remained below zero nationwide.

The strong winds seen Saturday have however abated, with southwesterlies of 3-10 meters per second in gusts up to 15 meters per second being the order of the day Monday.

Morning weather map in Estonia, Monday, February 19, 2024. Source: ERR

The morning dawns dry, but mostly cloudy in contrast with Sunday's clear skies. It remains cold, though as is often the case, with milder air temperatures in the West (-4 to -1 degree), than in the East (-10 to -6 degrees).

Daytime weather map for Estonia, Monday, February 19, 2024. Source: ERR

During the day that temperature gradient remains in place, though absolute values will be noticeably higher – in fact the mercury will hover around zero to +1 degree-mark in the West and South, only dropping below zero (to a low of -3 degrees) in the Northeast. Cloud cover remains, and sleet or snow is forecast for the West, more likely to fall as rain over Hiiumaa. The rest of the country is set to remain dry.

The skies in Estonia rest of the week will remain overcast too, through to Friday, though the sun will peep through in places Tuesday.

On the other hand, average temperatures are set to continue to rise, from zero Tuesday to +3 Friday, and from -5 degrees overnight Monday to Tuesday, to +1 degree on Thursday night. This will be accompanied by more precipitation, however, falling as sleet and snow earlier in the week, and mostly as rain as the week progresses.

Four-day weather outlook for Estonia Tuesday, February 20 to Friday, February 23, 2024. Source: ERR

