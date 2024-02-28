March forecast: Spring to keep Estonia waiting this year after all

Despite mild weather in recent weeks, March is still looking to go in like a lion as below-freezing temperatures and snow are forecast to make a comeback in Estonia, Environment Agency lead meteorologist Taimi Paljak said in an appearance on ETV morning broadcast "Terevisioon" on Wednesday.

While daily temperatures in February typically average around -2 to -5 degrees Celsius, this month has seen surprisingly mild temperatures, pushing average temperatures up to 0-3 degrees above freezing. "This is certainly unusual, because that is 5-7 degrees warmer than usual," Paljak noted.

Daytime highs early next week may even reach as much as 10 degrees above zero, but temperatures are thereafter forecast to drop again, with no spring in sight just yet after all.

"Through March 10, overnight temperatures will be below freezing and daytime temperatures just above it, but the weather should get colder after that – even slightly colder than our typical March," the meteorologist explained, adding that the average temperature in the first third of the month is forecast to return to as low as -5 degrees.

Estonia can expect to see more snow next month too.

"We rather won't see constant beautiful, sunny weather," Paljak said. "We'll see some sun and nice weather, it'll be colder at night and closer to freezing during the day, but low pressure systems are bound to reach here that will bring snow – this should definitely be taken into account."

Even so, no exceptional precipitation amounts are expected next month either. "When low pressure systems come in, it's possible that they may bring one good [round of] precipitation before the weather turns drier again," she explained.

Whether the country can expect to see spring arrive in April, Paljak dared not promise.

"It's generally the case that if March is a typical one, with cold spells and variable [conditions], then April tends to be the same as well," she said.

Speaking on Vikerraadio's "Vikerhommik" about a week into the new year, when both daytime highs and overnight lows were firmly below zero, Paljak said that according to forecasts, January, February and March looked to be very wintry months indeed.

--

