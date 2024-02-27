X

Laadi alla uus Eesti Raadio äpp, kust leiad kõik ERRi raadiojaamad, suure muusikavaliku ja podcastid.

Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp
Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp

Gallery: Tallinn starts clearing away granite chippings from streets

News
Grit on the streets of Tallinn.
Grit on the streets of Tallinn. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

This week, City of Tallinn contractors have begun clearing away granite chippings from the capital's streets, which had been put out to help prevent people slipping. Over the course of a week, around 135 tonnes of grit have been retrieved from the streets.

"With the temperatures outside just above freezing, the City of Tallinn's contractors started collecting winter granite aggregate from the more intensively used cycle paths as well as light traffic paths at the beginning of the week," said Tarmo Antson, head of infrastructure maintenance at the Tallinn Urban Environment and Public Works Department.

"We will certainly keep a constant eye on the weather forecast and be ready to combat slippage in the event the weather conditions change," he added.

Although a large amount of granite chippings have noticed in some of the city's green areas, they are not yet being cleared away. "We are not yet clearing the green areas of granite chippings as the landscaping is still soft and the green areas may become damaged during clearing operations. Major spring cleaning will start as soon as the weather permits –  most likely in the second half of March or early April," Antson said.

Granite chippings will no longer be used for street maintenance this winter.

"Most of the granite chippings will not be reusable next season because the chippings that are collected are mixed with debris and so are no longer suitable for the street," Antson said.

The city also uses aqueous solutions of sodium chloride and chlorine during street maintenance.

Tallinn is divided into five different maintenance districts, with different contractors responsible in each.

Grit on the streets of Tallinn. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

global estonian report

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

20:25

Riigikogu changing law to prevent emergency PPA helicopter flight ban

19:55

Hopes fading for European Central Bank imminent and rapid rate cut

19:55

Nearly half a million tune in to ERR's Estonian Independence Day coverage

19:33

Gallery: Tallinn starts clearing away granite chippings from streets

19:30

Designs for Tallinn's Ristiku tänav presented to public this week

18:57

Professor: Anti-satellite nuclear weapon more information noise than threat

18:27

Daily: Russian citizen scales border fence in attempt to enter Estonia

18:02

Estonian MP in Ukraine: Russia bearing down on front in several directions

17:53

Bank of Estonia: January fifth month in row of household deposit growth

17:28

Estonia creates scholarship program and award for Georgian journalists

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

23.02

Kaja Kallas: The state alone cannot shoulder all the responsibility

09.02

RIA to declare public procurement for Estonia's state mobile application

26.02

Navy chief: Sweden brings powerful navy, submarine expertise to NATO

10:34

Jõelähtme municipality going to court over Russian citizens land sale

11:59

Foreign citizens teaching languages in schools now required to learn Estonian

26.02

Elron hopes to prevent trouble Latvia has been having with Skoda trains

10:01

Estonian PM counting on Isamaa, EKRE for Russian citizen disenfranchisement

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: