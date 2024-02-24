X

A rainy anniversary for the Republic of Estonia

News
Rainy weather.
Rainy weather. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Saturday morning will be dry but cloudy. Around 9-10 a.m., rain will arrive at the southern edge of Estonia, reaching Tallinn around noon. The afternoon will be rainy all over the country, with some sleet on the islands. The wind will pick up in the afternoon.

Western Estonia will be mostly free of rain overnight and on Saturday. In the east it will be rainy early in the night, but the rain will stop in the morning. Patchy fog. Wind from southeast at 3 to 9 meters per second. Temperatures between -1-+3.

The morning will be cloudy with no rain, only fog. Southeast winds will be light inland and moderate at the coast. Temperature range between 0 to +3 degrees.

The day will be cloudy. Rain will fall in the afternoon on the southern mainland and the Gulf of Riga, spreading throughout the land and leaving sleet on the islands. The south-easterly and easterly winds will be light in the morning, increasing to 14 meters per second in the afternoon and up to 18 in the evening on the coast. Temperatures will reach +4 on the islands and rise to +5 to +8 degrees Celsius on the mainland, first in southern Estonia and then in the north in the evening.

By early Sunday night, there will be rain, sleet and strong winds. After midnight, the wind will subside and the rain will stop. Sunday will be generally dryer with rising air pressure and possibly some sunshine. Air temperatures will rise to about 5 degrees or slightly higher.

--

Editor: Marko Tooming, Kristina Kersa

