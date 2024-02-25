X

Sunday's weather in Estonia mild but overcast

News
Tallinn's Old Town in late winter.
Tallinn's Old Town in late winter. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

Sunday brings mild conditions and temperatures up to six degrees Celsisus in Estonia, while the new week will be wetter, but with mild temperatures.

Saturday night's wet and windy conditions have receded, with early morning Sunday proving mostly cloudy, but calmer and drier. The wind is picking up as the day progresses, though not to the extent as was seen Saturday evening.

Weather map for the morning of Sunday, February 25, 2024. Source: ERR

Sunday morning brings temperatures at or above zero.

While the day will remain mostly dry, some showers may be experienced over the islands and also the far Southeast.

The wind will pick up daytime too, southeasterlies of 3 to 11 meters per second, in gusts up to 16 meters per second are forecast, which will serve to clear the cloud somewhat.

Daytime weather map in Estonia, Sunday, February 25, 2024. Source: ERR

The ambient temperature Sunday daytime will be +4-6 degrees Celsius.

The new week (bear in mind the calendar runs to February 29 this year) will begin with rain, however, through to Tuesday, recurring on Thursday after drier conditions on the Wednesday. The temperature will fluctuate somewhat too particularly during the day, though it will be above zero most of the time, and quite often at night too.

Four-day weather outlook for Estonia, Sunday, February 26, to Wednesday, February 29, 2204. Source: ERR

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Merili Nael

Source: 'Aktuaalne kaamera,' weather forecaster Tiivi Tüür.

