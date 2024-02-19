X

Estonia's average pension rises to €774

News
Pensioner with an umbrella.
Pensioner with an umbrella. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Estonia's average pension will rise from €700 to €774 from April 1, if new legislation from the Ministry of Social Affairs is agreed by the Riigikogu.

The value of the national pension index is confirmed at 1.106, so pensions and the daily rate of work capacity allowance will increase by an average of 10.6 percent this year, a statement from the ministry said on Monday.

Minister of Social Protection Signe Riisalo (Reform) said the increase helps the elderly cope with changing circumstances.

"When indexing, the basic part of the pension also increases, as a result of which the livelihood of the recipients of a small pension improves, whom we also want to focus on more broadly in the future," said Riisalo. 

The change will cost €212.3 million this year and pensions will rise for 325,000 pensioners. 

To keep pensions in balance with changes in wages and prices, pensions are recalculated every spring.

The deadline for approval of the draft legislation is February 26. 

--

Editor: Helen Wright

