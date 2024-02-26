X

Center Riigikogu faction likely to elect Lauri Laats as chairman

News
Lauri Laats
Lauri Laats Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

The Center Party's Riigikogu faction will probably elect Lauri Laats as its new chairman next week, said party Chairman Mihhail Kõlvart on Monday. Additionally, the party's board will approve its European Parliament elections list on April 6.

The faction has been without a chair since Tanel Kiik left the party at the beginning of January. It now has six members and is officially led by its two vice-chairmen.

Kölvart does not see a problem with this. 

"Today, the group is relatively small. All decisions are taken collectively. It is certainly not a problem to organize things internally. At the moment, there is also a representative of the group who communicates with the leadership of the parliament, and this contact is quite active," he said.

"However, something we thought was a problem, which we hope has been resolved by now, was that for a month the Riigikogu refused to grant our request to transfer one of our group's members to the Social Affairs Committee. The argument they gave was that all the seats on that committee were occupied. Another problem for us was that in the Finance Committee, we had a situation where both the chairman and the vice-chairman represented the coalition," said Kõlvart.

The Center Party leader said that if the problems have now been resolved, then the faction will finally be able to choose a new leader next week. The Riigikogu is on a break this week and does not sit.

Kõlvart said it has already been proposed that Lauri Laats could become the leader. "But that must also be decided by the faction," he added.

Speaking about the solutions, Kõlvart said that today Aleksandr Tšaplõgin has become a member of the Social Affairs Committee and former Center MP Jaak Aab will resign from the position of vice-chairman of the Finance Committee.

Looking ahead to the European Parliament elections, Kõlvart said proposals regarding candidates have already been made.

"On April 6, the Central Party's Council will approve our list of candidates," said Kõlvart.

--

Editor: Aleksander Krjukov, Helen Wright

