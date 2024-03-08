Photos: Saaremaa trade school pastry students bake 60 cakes for Women's Day

On the Western Estonian island of Saaremaa, Kuressaare Regional Training Center (KRTC) has an already decade-long tradition of its pastry art students showing off the skills they've learned by baking a bigger batch of cakes for International Women's Day. This year, the trade school pastry chefs in training baked and decorated 60 different cakes in all.

Preparations for Women's Day at KRTC began three days ago already so that 60 cakes could be completed in time for Friday.

"It might take two days to bake a single beautiful cake," said pastry student Annika. "But as we're learning, then we need more time too."

As it turns out, pastry chefs nonetheless adhere to very strict principles in their work too. Over ten years, the famous cakes have largely stuck to the classic recipes; no one wants to risk experimenting with their flavors.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!