Russia also declares Estonia's Interior Minister Lauri Läänemets wanted

Lauri Läänemets.
Lauri Läänemets. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
Russia has initiated criminal cases against more than 50 politicians and senior officials from Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland and the Czech Republic, declaring them wanted. Next to Prime Minister Kaja Kallas and State Secretary Taimar Peterkop, the list also includes Estonia's Interior Minister Lauri Läänemets.

The basis for the declaration of wanted status is a criminal case initiated in Russia for the destruction of military graves and memorials to fallen Soviet soldiers, as reported by the online publication EurAsia Daily.

In addition to Läänemets, the list of those wanted includes Latvia's former Minister of Economics Janis Vitenbergs, the chairman of the Latvian Saeima's Defense Committee Juris Rancans, Czech politician Ondrej Kolar, Lithuanian parliament member Povilas Urbšys, the mayor of one of Prague's districts Jakub Starek, among others.

One episode cited by Russian authorities as grounds for the accusations is the removal of the monument to Soviet Marshal Ivan Konev in Prague. The monument was dismantled and replaced with one to honor the liberation of Prague, with the decision made by local political Ondrej Kolar.

According to Russian laws, the accused officials face up to five years in prison.

Editor: Mait Ots, Marcus Turovski

