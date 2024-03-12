X

Russia hands entry bans to ten leading Estonian politicians

News
Kersti Kaljulaid and Kaja Kallas. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

On Tuesday, the Russian Foreign Ministry released a list of leading politicians from Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania who are banned from entering the territory of the Russian Federation. The list includes ten Estonian politicians.

The Russian Foreign Ministry announced on Tuesday a list of leading politicians from Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania who are banned from entering the territory of the Russian Federation. The list includes ten Estonian politicians.

"The hostile policy of the Baltic states towards Russia, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania's active lobbying for sanctions directed against our country, interference in Russia's internal affairs, persecution of the Russian-speaking population, the barbaric campaign for the mass demolition of monuments dedicated to Soviet soldiers, rewriting history, glorifying Nazism, and the Baltic states' criminal activities in pumping arms to the Kyiv regime require countermeasures against the participants of these actions," stated the Russian Foreign Ministry.

The statement also says that entry into Russia is prohibited for a total of 347 citizens of the Baltic states, but on its website, the ministry only publishes the names of those it considers the most hostile towards Russia. The ministry emphasized that it could add new individuals to the ban list at any moment.

The list includes Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas, former President Kersti Kaljulaid, member of the Riigikogu's Foreign Affairs Committee Eerik-Niiles Kross, Minister of Justice Kalle Laanet, former member of the Riigikogu Mihhail Lotman, member of the Riigikogu and former Speaker of the Riigikogu Henn Põlluaas, member of the Riigikogu and former Prime Minister Jüri Ratas, Chairman of the Riigikogu's Foreign Affairs Committee Marko Mihkelson, President of the Riigikogu Lauri Hussar, and Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna.

On Tuesday, it also became known about Russia's decision to declare Estonian Interior Minister Lauri Läänemets wanted. In mid-February, it was revealed that among others, Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas and State Secretary Taimar Peterkop were in the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs' database of wanted individuals. They are accused of participating in the relocation of monuments dedicated to the Soviet army.

--

Editor: Mait Ots, Marcus Turovski

