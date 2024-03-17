X

Laadi alla uus Eesti Raadio äpp, kust leiad kõik ERRi raadiojaamad, suure muusikavaliku ja podcastid.

Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp
Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp

Traffic instructor: People struggling to apply what they've learned in driving school

News
Traffic instructor Indrek Madar.
Traffic instructor Indrek Madar. Source: Georg Savisaar/ERR
News

Traffic instructor Indrek Madar said that people are trained to pass their driving test without understanding what they learned in Estonia.

Madar would give traffic culture in Estonia a solid C+ in 2024. "There are brighter moments, while drivers still ignore basic truths, either willingly or due to not having obtained what they were taught," Madar said.

The expert said that it is problematic how driver training is approached in Estonia. "There is a national curriculum for training drivers. The minimum requirement is 43.5 hours of theory and practical training. People are told that they can always take more lessons, while it is another question whether they are prepared to pay more. Talking about doing the bare minimum, or what a particular driving school considers to be the meat and potatoes, the problem is that we are training people to pass the national driving test. It is not right," Madar said.

He recalled collisions and pileups that occurred this winter and asked whether no one involved heard warnings on the radio to keep a safe distance from the car in front. "Everyone hears these cliches, but they do not think about what it means to keep distance or how long it should be. We knew it when taking out theory test. I find that while people know what they were taught in driving school, they lack the ability to put it in practice on the road," the expert remarked, while he couldn't say why. "Maybe there is something wrong with the study methodologies," he said.

He said that people still make the same mistakes they do when the roads are slippery, adding that typical urban collisions have changed very little over time.

Madar said that next to drivers, pedestrians are no less problematic. "Talking about urban accidents, people getting hit by cars. While cars pose a bigger threat and drivers usually end up taking the blame, it needs to be asked whether the accident was caused by the driver alone, or whether it was caused by the pedestrian who stepped onto the road without looking. Pedestrians are obligated to make sure the driver sees them, give them enough time to stop the vehicle and are only then allowed to cross the road," Madar recalled.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Neit-Eerik Nestor, Marcus Turovski

Related

LIHTSAD UUDISED

global estonian report

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:24

Two people die in a fire in Võru as 2024 fire deaths climb to 20

15:15

Traffic instructor: People struggling to apply what they've learned in driving school

13:55

Kristiina Saks: What do Estonians' media habits tell us about integration?

12:40

Kallas to BBC: Putin afraid of war with NATO

12:16

Estonia mulling hiking aviation fees

12:05

Gallery: Center Party holds meeting to protest against car tax

11:22

Marko Mägi: We cannot afford to be ecologically shortsighted

10:48

Gallery: Voters, protesters and police gather at Russian Embassy in Tallinn

10:31

Gallery: Simen Johan's 'Until the Kingdom Comes' opens at Fotografiska

10:13

Kelly Sildaru wins Estonian championship after more than a year out of the game

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

16.03

Estonia supports the creation of a database for workers from non-EU countries

14.03

Estonian convert to Islam on the meaning of Ramadan

16.03

Kalle Laanet resigns as justice minister Updated

10:48

Gallery: Voters, protesters and police gather at Russian Embassy in Tallinn

12:40

Kallas to BBC: Putin afraid of war with NATO

16.03

Health minister: A progressive income tax will develop in Estonia

15.03

Minister: Fibenol choosing Latvia, not good news for Estonia

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: