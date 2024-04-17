Wednesday's weather in Estonia chilly, cloudy and even with sleet in places

The inconsistent and often cold start to spring continues this week and even into the next, with the possibility even of sleet and snow falling in parts of the country.

Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning was cloudy with fog in places. Temperatures were down to zero in parts of the south and east, while northwesterlies brought scattered showers in the northeast and over Hiiumaa.

Weather for the morning of Wednesday, April 17, 2024. Source: ERR

The overcast skies remain Wednesday morning, with rain continuing to fall in many places, even with the occasional patch of sleet arriving in the mix, mainly in the northeast.

This morning's ambient temperatures range from +1 to +4 degrees Celsius, while northerly breezes of 2-8 meters per second will gust up to 12 meters per second on the coast.

Daytime weather map, Wednesday, April 17, 2024. Source: ERR

Daytime's weather will remain cloudy though clearing in places.

Rain and sleet will continue in many areas, and the northerly breezes will continue.

Ambient temperatures are set to rise, though it will be warmer in the interior and in the South (+7-8 degrees) than on the north coast or over the islands (+4-6 degrees).

Four-day weather outlook for Estonia, Thursday, April 18 to Sunday, April 21. Source: ERR

The weather will remain relatively rainy and chilly until the end of the week. While Thursday morning will be cloudy with occasional rain, the cloudiness will thin out by afternoon and ambient temperatures are forecast to range from +1 to +7 degrees Celsius.

On Friday, the cloud cover will intensify and both sleet and snow are forecast for the east of Estonia. Temperatures will average only around +1 degree Celsius nationwide.

The weekend will see variation in the skies. While some light snow and sleet may fall on Saturday, Sunday will remain without any significant precipitation. Ambient temperatures will gradually rise, reaching as high as +6 degrees Celsius by the end of next week.

This is the time of year when it is light a lot of the time, but that can be offset against the continued cold. Dawn on Wednesday has already been and gone, at just before 6 a.m., and sundown is at 8.43 p.m. (Tallinn times). A week from today, dawn will be 20 minutes earlier and sunset about 15 minute later.

--

