Wednesday's weather in Estonia chilly, cloudy and even with sleet in places

News
Spring is off to a chilly start this year.
Spring is off to a chilly start this year. Source: Patrik Tamm / ERR
News

The inconsistent and often cold start to spring continues this week and even into the next, with the possibility even of sleet and snow falling in parts of the country.

Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning was cloudy with fog in places. Temperatures were down to zero in parts of the south and east, while northwesterlies brought scattered showers in the northeast and over Hiiumaa.

Weather for the morning of Wednesday, April 17, 2024. Source: ERR

The overcast skies remain Wednesday morning, with rain continuing to fall in many places, even with the occasional patch of sleet arriving in the mix, mainly in the northeast.

This morning's ambient temperatures range from +1 to +4 degrees Celsius, while northerly breezes of 2-8 meters per second will gust up to 12 meters per second on the coast.

Daytime weather map, Wednesday, April 17, 2024. Source: ERR

Daytime's weather will remain cloudy though clearing in places.

Rain and sleet will continue in many areas, and the northerly breezes will continue.

Ambient temperatures are set to rise, though it will be warmer in the interior and in the South (+7-8 degrees) than on the north coast or over the islands (+4-6 degrees).

Four-day weather outlook for Estonia, Thursday, April 18 to Sunday, April 21. Source: ERR

The weather will remain relatively rainy and chilly until the end of the week. While Thursday morning will be cloudy with occasional rain, the cloudiness will thin out by afternoon and ambient temperatures are forecast to range from +1 to +7 degrees Celsius.

On Friday, the cloud cover will intensify and both sleet and snow are forecast for the east of Estonia. Temperatures will average only around +1 degree Celsius nationwide.

The weekend will see variation in the skies. While some light snow and sleet may fall on Saturday, Sunday will remain without any significant precipitation. Ambient temperatures will gradually rise, reaching as high as +6 degrees Celsius by the end of next week.

This is the time of year when it is light a lot of the time, but that can be offset against the continued cold. Dawn on Wednesday has already been and gone, at just before 6 a.m., and sundown is at 8.43 p.m. (Tallinn times). A week from today, dawn will be 20 minutes earlier and sunset about 15 minute later.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Meril Nael

Source: 'Aktuaalne kaamera,' weather forecaster Kirsi Kajamäe-Novikov.

LIHTSAD UUDISED

global estonian report

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

12:44

Former undersecretary: States must make efforts to attract offshore wind developers

12:10

Center Party suspects ballots marked during Tallinn mayor vote

12:05

Prime minister: Riisalo's economic revival plan not taken on by government

11:53

Kalev/Cramo oust Ventspils to reach Estonian-Latvian Basketball League final

11:36

Supreme court chief: Local government social welfare case a complex one

11:00

No major changes in recent Norstat poll

10:53

FM secgen: Foiling drone, missile attacks doable in international teamwork

10:27

Lääneranna Municipality to charge rent from Metsküla School

09:50

Transport Administration to take down dangerous Rapla highway railing

09:22

Amendment to hike fines for operating a scooter while drunk tenfold

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

15.04

Ministry: Bolt drivers in charge of whether they get enough rest

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

16.04

US man convicted of torturing Estonian victim in Iraq sentenced to 70 years

16.04

Moscow Patriarchate Orthodox church renting seven plots in Tallinn

16.04

Nightjar tagged in Estonia ended up on a plate in Congo

16.04

Estonian PM on state budget: People don't get why we must make an effort

16.04

New NGO: People spreading conspiracy theories starting to land important places

16.04

Tallinn commuter belt development could increase population by 8,000

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo