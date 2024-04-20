Snow and sleet expected in Estonia on Saturday

Sleet and snow is expected in a number of locations on Saturday morning. With temperatures between -2C and +1 C, roads will remain slippery.

A cloudy day is in store, though there is a chance of seeing some clear skies in southern Estonia. While snow and sleet will still fall in many places, but by evening the showers will start to slow and the air temperature will be up to around 7 C.

Less snow can be expected on Sunday than Saturday. Nighttime temperatures will be between -4C and +1C, with daytime temperatures between 1C and 7C. However, there will be some heavier rain and sleet off the new week.

Overnight averages will stay at around 0 C from Monday to Wednesday, with daytime averages near +2C. Temperatures will start to rise again from Wednesday.

