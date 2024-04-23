Gallery: Tallinn blanketed in thick snow

News
{{1713847980000 | amCalendar}}
10 centimeters of snow blanketed Tallinn on April 23, 2024.
Open gallery
46 photos
News

Tallinn and Harju County saw a night of snow which has covered the land in a fluffy coat. The snow is still coming down Tuesday morning, with drivers who have changed their tires to the summer variety urged to leave their vehicles home.

Tuesday will be cloudy, with sleet, snow and in places rain forecast. Blizzards are not out of the question either. The precipitation is forecast to ease up moving into the evening, with clearer patches of sky possible in the west of the country. Westerlies of 4-9 meters per second are in store, 16 m/s during gusts. The temperature will rise from 0 degrees Celsius in the morning to around 4 degrees later in the day.

As the precipitation moves west, driving conditions will suffer in Northern and Western Estonia. The wintry mix can come down hard at times, while freezing rain is not out of the question either. Road surface temperatures are near-zero and precipitation can make them extremely slippery, the Transport Administration warns.

Wintry weather conditions are set to persist throughout the week, which is why the administration asks drivers to avoid driving on summer tires. But even drivers who still have winter tires fitted are urged to be cautious, look up info on road conditions before embarking, keep speeds in line with road conditions and keep a safe distance from the car in front.

More information on road conditions can be found by visiting the tarktee.ee website.

The spring breaks means traffic in Tallinn was calm Tuesday morning, with enough room for plows to clear the roads of snow. Tallinn has warned of the possibility of public transport delays of up to 15 minutes.

ERR was told from the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) that no drastic incidents have been reported so far, while a few vehicles have gone off the road and there have been minor fender benders Tuesday morning.

Environment Agency's weather warnings on Tuesday, April 23. Source: Environment Agency

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Mari Peegel

Related

LIHTSAD UUDISED

global estonian report

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

10:36

Statistics: First quarter construction price index up 0.9 percent on year

10:10

Narva has few apartments to offer incoming teachers

09:30

Interior minister visits Kuremäe to convince convent to leave Moscow's jurisdiction

09:00

Expert: US aid removes risk of Ukraine front collapsing this fall

08:53

Gallery: Tallinn blanketed in thick snow

08:26

Critics say considerable part of state support benefitting the wealthy in Estonia

07:39

Energy excise duties to rise from May

22.04

Reps' defense seeking acquittal, €260,000 in damages

22.04

Photos: Katariin Mudist exhibition fills Tallinn gallery with ceramic slugs

22.04

Estonian MPs to visit Dalai Lama

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

22.04

Estonia's international schools worried over new language requirements

08:53

Gallery: Tallinn blanketed in thick snow

18.04

EDF chief: I am absolutely certain Estonia could win a war

05.04

Expert: A light metro could be constructed in Tallinn

15.04

Ministry: Bolt drivers in charge of whether they get enough rest

22.04

New exhibition spotlights sex work in Estonian art from first half of 1900s

22.04

EDF chief: Estonia's defense spending could rise to 5% of GDP in coming years

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo