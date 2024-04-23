Gallery: Tallinn blanketed in thick snow

Tallinn and Harju County saw a night of snow which has covered the land in a fluffy coat. The snow is still coming down Tuesday morning, with drivers who have changed their tires to the summer variety urged to leave their vehicles home.

Tuesday will be cloudy, with sleet, snow and in places rain forecast. Blizzards are not out of the question either. The precipitation is forecast to ease up moving into the evening, with clearer patches of sky possible in the west of the country. Westerlies of 4-9 meters per second are in store, 16 m/s during gusts. The temperature will rise from 0 degrees Celsius in the morning to around 4 degrees later in the day.

As the precipitation moves west, driving conditions will suffer in Northern and Western Estonia. The wintry mix can come down hard at times, while freezing rain is not out of the question either. Road surface temperatures are near-zero and precipitation can make them extremely slippery, the Transport Administration warns.

Wintry weather conditions are set to persist throughout the week, which is why the administration asks drivers to avoid driving on summer tires. But even drivers who still have winter tires fitted are urged to be cautious, look up info on road conditions before embarking, keep speeds in line with road conditions and keep a safe distance from the car in front.

More information on road conditions can be found by visiting the tarktee.ee website.

The spring breaks means traffic in Tallinn was calm Tuesday morning, with enough room for plows to clear the roads of snow. Tallinn has warned of the possibility of public transport delays of up to 15 minutes.

ERR was told from the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) that no drastic incidents have been reported so far, while a few vehicles have gone off the road and there have been minor fender benders Tuesday morning.

Environment Agency's weather warnings on Tuesday, April 23. Source: Environment Agency

