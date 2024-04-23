Forecaster: Last time Estonia saw so much snow on St. George's Day was in 1988

Estonia has not experienced such a heavy snowfall on St. George's Day (jüripäev) for 36 years, Weather forecaster Ele Pedassaar said on Tuesday.

"The snow that started to fall yesterday and is still falling today will continue until tonight, and tomorrow there is already hope for brighter and spring-like weather," Pedassaar told "R2 Päev".

Looking at historical data, 10 years ago the temperature was over 20 degrees.

"The last time we had wintry weather in the same period was in 2017. It wasn't as cold and snowy, but it did snow and sleet. In the past few days, we have certainly had 10-20 centimeters of snow, and about this amount of snow in 1988, my good colleague Ain Kallis recalled yesterday," she said, adding that in some places 35 centimeters of snow was measured that day.

In 1988, the heavy snow lasted for five days, Pedassaar told the show.

She said, at this time of year, the weather is always very changeable. "In Estonia, a completely different picture can be painted in 24 hours. It is cold in Europe too. But in Russia, somewhere behind Moscow, it is very warm," the forecaster said.

"The same vortex that developed and gathered strength behind the Black Sea a few days ago, moved northwards, reached the back of Peipsi yesterday, blanketed us with a blanket of snow and continues today. Today, this vortex is moving further north over Finland. But this same vortex was carrying a very warm air mass along its eastern edge towards Russia, where temperatures of 30 degrees were recorded," Pedassaar said.

The temperature is set to rise again at the end of the week and may even be over 20 degrees next week.

Long-range forecast models show a warmer-than-average summer, she added.

