Winter road conditions expected across Estonia this weekend

Road conditions will worsen and become more wintery this weekend and into next week, the Environmental Agency said on Friday. Snow and sleet are forecasting slippery roads are expected.

The situation will be particularly challenging for vehicles with summer tires and it is advised to avoid driving on Friday evening and Saturday morning if possible.

On Friday afternoon, snow and sleet will reach Eastern and Southeastern Estonia, moving northwest and expanding to Northern Estonia by the evening.

Snowfall will continue through the night, and on Saturday, sleet and snow flurries are expected in the eastern and northern parts of Estonia.

Road conditions will become slippery due to the precipitation, especially in Eastern Estonia, where the most snow is expected.

Wintry road conditions should be expected next week as well, the agency said.

The Transport Administration urges all road users to be cautious. It is recommended to check road conditions before traveling, to choose a driving speed suitable for the driving and road conditions, and to keep a longer distance between vehicles than usual.

For additional information about road conditions, it is advisable to check the tarktee.ee portal (in Estonian, English, and Russian) before setting off.

