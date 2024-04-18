Return to winter weather in Estonia from Thursday

The cold weather in Estonia continues Friday and into the weekend, with no respite forecast at the start of next week when it may even snow.

The low pressure system which brought the cold was receding towards Russia overnight Wednesday and Thursday, and while there is still a chance of sleet and rain, this will not be significant on Thursday.

Wednesday night was cloudy with some sleet and snow, and temperatures dipped below zero in places – Tallinn for instance.

Morning weather map for Estonia, Thursday, April 18, 2024. Source: ERR

Thursday morning is set also to be mostly cloudy, but dry at least.

There will be clear patches particularly in central Estonia, and only light breezes, while the ambient temperature is at or slightly above zero.

Daytime weather map in Estonia, Friday, April 18. Source: ERR

The wind is forecast to pick up as the day progresses, however; (North)easterlies of 4-9 meters per second in gusts up to 14 meters per second will bring more cloud cover, with the sun only peeping through in places, and make for another chilly day as temperatures remain in the single figures – just +2 degrees Celsius in the northeast, and warmest in southern Estonia (+7 degrees).

Thursday night and into Friday morning is set to remain cold with the mercury dipping below zero again, but it will be clearer and dry.

Friday again will only bring ambient temperatures slightly above freezing, and northerlies will keep things cold; a low pressure system east of Peipsi järv is also forecast to bring snow to the eastern fringes of the country.

This snow and sleet can continue in the farthest east and northeast on Saturday, but Sunday will be without precipitation of any kind.

Four-day weather outlook in Estonia, Friday, April 19, to Monday, April 22, 2024. Source: ERR

Average temperatures at nighttime through to Sunday night are forecast to remain below zero (-2 to -3 degrees) and just above zero daytime, save for Monday, where the average temperature will be just -1 degree as the snow returns. Windy conditions may even make this weather practically blizzard-like.

--

