Return to winter weather in Estonia from Thursday

news
Temperatures will dip below zero over the next few nights, and even during the day at the start of next week.
Temperatures will dip below zero over the next few nights, and even during the day at the start of next week. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
news

The cold weather in Estonia continues Friday and into the weekend, with no respite forecast at the start of next week when it may even snow.

The low pressure system which brought the cold was receding towards Russia overnight Wednesday and Thursday, and while there is still a chance of sleet and rain, this will not be significant on Thursday.

Wednesday night was cloudy with some sleet and snow, and temperatures dipped below zero in places – Tallinn for instance.

Morning weather map for Estonia, Thursday, April 18, 2024. Source: ERR

Thursday morning is set also to be mostly cloudy, but dry at least.

There will be clear patches particularly in central Estonia, and only light breezes, while the ambient temperature is at or slightly above zero.

Daytime weather map in Estonia, Friday, April 18. Source: ERR

The wind is forecast to pick up as the day progresses, however; (North)easterlies of 4-9 meters per second in gusts up to 14 meters per second will bring more cloud cover, with the sun only peeping through in places, and make for another chilly day as temperatures remain in the single figures – just +2 degrees Celsius in the northeast, and warmest in southern Estonia (+7 degrees).

Thursday night and into Friday morning is set to remain cold with the mercury dipping below zero again, but it will be clearer and dry.

Friday again will only bring ambient temperatures slightly above freezing, and northerlies will keep things cold; a low pressure system east of Peipsi järv is also forecast to bring snow to the eastern fringes of the country.

This snow and sleet can continue in the farthest east and northeast on Saturday, but Sunday will be without precipitation of any kind.

Four-day weather outlook in Estonia, Friday, April 19, to Monday, April 22, 2024. Source: ERR

Average temperatures at nighttime through to Sunday night are forecast to remain below zero (-2 to -3 degrees) and just above zero daytime, save for Monday, where the average temperature will be just -1 degree as the snow returns. Windy conditions may even make this weather practically blizzard-like.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Valner Väino

Source: 'Aktuaalne kaamera,' weather forecaster Taimi Päljak.

LIHTSAD UUDISED

global estonian report

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

08:22

Liia Hänni: Marking ballot papers violates voting confidentiality principles

07:41

Coalition breaks Riigikogu filibuster for first time

07:17

Reform Party makes changes to planned distribution of Tallinn leadership posts

06:48

Return to winter weather in Estonia from Thursday

17.04

Riigikogu's 24th Open House Day marks Year of Cultural Diversity

17.04

Tanel Kiik: Putin hitches Moscow Patriarchate to war wagon

17.04

Reps' lawyer Paul Keres: Ministry's financial claim cannot be deemed valid

17.04

SDE votes in Priit Lomp as new Riigikogu faction chair

17.04

Economic research institute chief: Estonian exports won't return to status quo

17.04

Water pipeline construction to disrupt traffic on Tallinn's Tartu maantee

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

15.04

Ministry: Bolt drivers in charge of whether they get enough rest

17.04

Heads of Merko and LHV made €50,000 a month last year

17.04

Center Party suspects rules broken during Tallinn mayoral vote

16.04

Tallinn commuter belt development could increase population by 8,000

17.04

SDE leader: Wealthier people want to contribute more in taxes

17.04

Amendment to hike fines for operating a scooter while drunk tenfold

16.04

Estonian scientists, beekeepers create unique honey DNA test

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo